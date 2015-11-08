20 Future Law Inforcement Professionals Graduate from Custody Deputy Academy

Advice

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the graduation of 20 custody deputies from the Custody Deputy Academy.

The graduates included 16 custody deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and four correctional deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The graduates completed 10 weeks of intense training and received their certificates of completion before a packed group of family, friends and Sheriff’s Office employees from both agencies.

The traditional ceremony was held at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building. The program began with live music provided by the Sheriff’s Pipe and Drum Corps and ended with the graduates reciting the fundamental “Law Enforcement Code of Ethics.”

Sheriff Bill Brown congratulated the graduates and complimented them all on their important career choice.

"We owe our corrections staff a debt of gratitude for the important role they play in keeping criminals in custody and working with offenders to change their lives for the better,” said Brown.

From the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, the graduates included Francesca Arnoldi, Matthew Dunaetz, Tariq Falfal, Anthony Fernandez, John Heil, Alexander Justice, Cameron Kennedy, Charles Lamb, Curtis Lowers, Sharjeel Malik, Christopher Martinez, Ansel Noakes, Michael Norris, Joel Ramirez, Richard Vargas and Jose Velazquez.

The four graduates from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office included Joseph Edge, Nikolas Pappas, Kyle Reinhardt and Dalton Rorabough.

The Sheriff’s Training Bureau conducts the Custody Deputy Academy, which, at 452 hours, exceeds the minimum state mandated training hours.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for Custody Deputy, a tremendous opportunity for individuals who want to make a positive difference and serve their community while pursuing a career in public safety.

Online applications are due Nov. 25, 2015, at 5 p.m. To apply, go to http://www.sbsheriff.org/jobopenings.html and click on the Custody Deputy Recruitment link. Click on “Apply” in the right corner of the job posting.

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.