Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:11 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Advice

20 Future Law Inforcement Professionals Graduate from Custody Deputy Academy

The graduates included 16 custody deputies from Santa Barbara and 4 from San Luis Obispo. Click to view larger
The graduates included 16 custody deputies from Santa Barbara and 4 from San Luis Obispo. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office photo)
By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office | November 8, 2015 | 9:13 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the graduation of 20 custody deputies from the Custody Deputy Academy.

The graduates included 16 custody deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and four correctional deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The graduates completed 10 weeks of intense training and received their certificates of completion before a packed group of family, friends and Sheriff’s Office employees from both agencies.

The traditional ceremony was held at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building. The program began with live music provided by the Sheriff’s Pipe and Drum Corps and ended with the graduates reciting the fundamental “Law Enforcement Code of Ethics.”

Sheriff Bill Brown congratulated the graduates and complimented them all on their important career choice.

"We owe our corrections staff a debt of gratitude for the important role they play in keeping criminals in custody and working with offenders to change their lives for the better,” said Brown.

From the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, the graduates included Francesca Arnoldi, Matthew Dunaetz, Tariq Falfal, Anthony Fernandez, John Heil, Alexander Justice, Cameron Kennedy, Charles Lamb, Curtis Lowers, Sharjeel Malik, Christopher Martinez, Ansel Noakes, Michael Norris, Joel Ramirez, Richard Vargas and Jose Velazquez.

The four graduates from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office included Joseph Edge, Nikolas Pappas, Kyle Reinhardt and Dalton Rorabough.

The Sheriff’s Training Bureau conducts the Custody Deputy Academy, which, at 452 hours, exceeds the minimum state mandated training hours. 

The Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for Custody Deputy, a tremendous opportunity for individuals who want to make a positive difference and serve their community while pursuing a career in public safety.

Online applications are due Nov. 25, 2015, at 5 p.m. To apply, go to http://www.sbsheriff.org/jobopenings.html and click on the Custody Deputy Recruitment link. Click on “Apply” in the right corner of the job posting.

Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 