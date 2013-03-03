20 Percent Chance of Showers in Sunday Forecast as Cold Front Moves In

It’s winter so you knew the spring-like weather wasn’t going to last. Sure enough, the week ahead is shaping up to be cooler and wetter than the spectacular last few days.

The National Weather Service said a weak cold front will bring increasing clouds, fog and much cooler temperatures to Santa Barbara County through Friday.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy — and breezy — conditions with a 20 percent chance of showers and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Light and variable wind is expected to increase to 15 to 20 mph by Sunday afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 mph possible. Weather officials said gale-force winds could develop in the outer waters of the Santa Barbara Channel.

The rest of the week should see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain or showers. Daytime temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 50s with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Another glimpse of spring is forecast for next weekend when a warming trend is expected to hit the South Coast.

