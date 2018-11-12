2101 Dermanak Drive, Solvang 93463

This finely crafted hemming built home and the guest unit is situated on a high east-facing ridge with uninterrupted views of the Santa Ynez Valley and colorful San Rafael Mountains. The ground floor bedroom has a fireplace, two full-sized spacious bathrooms and a pair of walk-in closets. The open-beam living room and dining area each have a fireplace. Accenting the home is a fully equipped large kitchen and an island and marble counters. The very comfortable guest unit, with a private entrance, also has vaulted ceilings and fireplace. The exterior adds to many amenities to the property with a tree house, pond and professional landscaping. All sited to maximize the views, sunrises and sunsets.
List Price: $2,895,000
Wayne S. Natale, Village Properties Realtors
805.680.7227
[email protected]
DRE License #00818702