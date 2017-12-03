2141 Mission Ridge Road, Santa Barbara 93103

Enjoy the Santa Barbara lifestyle and close proximity to the newly renovated Riviera Theatre and the Belmond El Encanto hotel. Located in the Roosevelt School district, the home is also close Marymount of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Mission and downtown.

The home is well set back off the street with no utility wires in the way of the beautiful mountain views. The yard features mature oaks and large sandstone rocks throughout the garden, an outdoor barbecue, a pond and fountains. Outdoor lighting illuminates the yard in the evenings. Garden has a low-flow sprinkler system to help conserve water. Stepping out from the dining room you find a gas fire pit to enjoy the beautiful Santa Barbara evenings and starry nights.

Classic Santa Barbara Spanish home on the Riviera. Beautifully designed three-bedroom, three-bathroom, single-level home. Living and dining rooms opening on to wonderful patio spaces overlooking the expansive yard. A separate room off the main living area is perfect for a home office, family room or fourth bedroom.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

