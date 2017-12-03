Monday, April 16 , 2018, 2:08 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

2141 Mission Ridge Road, Santa Barbara 93103

Classic Santa Barbara Spanish home on the Riviera. Beautifully designed three-bedroom, three-bathroom, single-level home. Living and dining rooms opening on to wonderful patio spaces overlooking the expansive yard. A separate room off the main living area is perfect for a home office, family room or fourth bedroom.

The home is well set back off the street with no utility wires in the way of the beautiful mountain views. The yard features mature oaks and large sandstone rocks throughout the garden, an outdoor barbecue, a pond and fountains. Outdoor lighting illuminates the yard in the evenings. Garden has a low-flow sprinkler system to help conserve water. Stepping out from the dining room you find a gas fire pit to enjoy the beautiful Santa Barbara evenings and starry nights.

The kitchen features leaded-glass kitchen cabinets, hand-painted tiles, hand-carved wood stove hood, Viking stove, Sub-Zero built-in refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher.

Enjoy the Santa Barbara lifestyle and close proximity to the newly renovated Riviera Theatre and the Belmond El Encanto hotel. Located in the Roosevelt School district, the home is also close Marymount of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Mission and downtown.

List Price: $1,849,500

Doré & O’Neill Real Estate Team
805.947.0608
[email protected]
BRE Licenses #01806890 / #01788156

