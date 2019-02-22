2173 Lillie Ave, Summerland 93067

Look out your windows or sit on your deck to enjoy views of the ocean, islands, sunsets, waves crashing and boats passing by. This amazing retreat is just a walk to shops, dining, and Summerland beach! This three bedroom, two bath home is perfect for a single family residence or has the potential for a dual living (w R-2 zoning. (2/1 upstairs & 1/1 down). Live in it or rent it to vacationers to enjoy Summerland.
Click here for more information about this property.
Marcy Bazzani, Village Properties Realtors
805-717-0450
[email protected]
DRE License # 01402612