2198 Veloz Drive, Santa Barbara 93108
(John P. Henderson photo)
By John P. Henderson | May 20, 2017 | 1:05 a.m.
Elegant gated Spanish hacienda designed by Ketzel & Goodman on 1.3 acres in the Montecito Union School District with open beamed ceilings, four fireplaces, three bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, large living room, large chef's kitchen adjacent to den with fireplace, laundry room, one covered patio with outdoor fireplace, plus a detached one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house with separate driveway access, fireplace and koi pond.
Click here for more information about this property.
List Price: $3,495,000
John P Henderson
805.689.1066
[email protected]
BRE License #00780607
