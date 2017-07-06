21-unit Residential Apartment Project Approved For Santa Barbara’s Downtown

Architectural Board of Review gives final approve to project on perpendicular lots on Micheltorena and Castillo streets

Santa Barbara city leaders have approved a 21-unit apartment building at Micheltorena and Castillo streets, the latest high-density housing project to hit the city.

Plans call for the Average Unit-Size Density Incentive Program project to go up at 316 West Micheltorena St. and 1516 Castillo St.

Two existing buildings at the site, which are eligible for designation as historic resources, will be rehabilitated, while three other buildings will be razed and rebuilt.

In their place will rise four new two-story residential buildings, comprised of eight two-bedroom units and 13 one-bedroom units, ranging in size from 532 to 1,266 square feet.

The apartment buildings will have 21 parking spaces as the city assumes that residents will have only one car, or if they have more, that they will park on the street. There is also a hope that the residents will ride bicycles and use public transportation.

“It’s a nice plan,” said Kirk Gradin, chair of the Architectural Board of Review. “You guys have done a very good job on it. It’s a very nice design.”

The ABR approved the final design of the project at the June 26 ABR meeting.

The panel told the architect to minimize the lighting from intruding on the neighborhood properties, and to eliminate a pole light from fronting Micheltorena Street. They also said they would be OK with vinyl windows, but preferred wooden ones to match the character of the other homes in the area.

“It seems to me that when we are adjacent to historic resources like this that that's an area we shouldn't be skimping on,” Gradin said. “It's such an important part of the look of the building.”

The project is part of a wave of high-density residential apartment projects steadily reshaping the look of Santa Barbara.

Developers for nearly two decades had been averse to building apartments because the high cost of land in Santa Barbara made them cost-prohibitive. Instead, developers built for-sale condos, while neighborhood and social justice advocates cried that the city didn’t need to approve expensive housing for the wealthy.

Like in many coastal cities across California, much of the middle class in Santa Barbara was squeezed out, as housing costs soared in the 1990s and past decade. The loss of middle-income families who could afford a home was a bigger problem than just housing, however.

People found less expensive homes in Ventura and Oxnard and commuted into Santa Barbara for jobs, which further exacerbated traffic congestion through Montecito coming in and out of the city.

In an attempt to counter those forces, the city created the Average Unit-Size Density Incentive Program to encourage developers to build rental apartments, which presumably would be more affordable for middle- and lower-income residents.

Santa Barbara is wrestling with a rental vacancy rate below 0.5 percent.

Today, apartments also appeal to millennials without spouses and children, who don’t need a lot of space to live.

In crafting the program, the city allowed developers to build higher-density projects.

Since Santa Barbara approved the AUD program in 2013, the city has approved projects for a total of 317 medium- and high-density units, with 470 more in the pipeline.

The city has issued 165 building permits under the AUD program so far.

