Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:04 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

21-unit Residential Apartment Project Approved For Santa Barbara’s Downtown

Architectural Board of Review gives final approve to project on perpendicular lots on Micheltorena and Castillo streets

The proposed 21-unit residential apartment project would rehabilitate some buildings on two lots, including this one at 316 W. Micheltorena St., and demolish others. Click to view larger
The proposed 21-unit residential apartment project would rehabilitate some buildings on two lots, including this one at 316 W. Micheltorena St., and demolish others.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 6, 2017 | 9:07 p.m.

Santa Barbara city leaders have approved a 21-unit apartment building at Micheltorena and Castillo streets, the latest high-density housing project to hit the city.

Plans call for the Average Unit-Size Density Incentive Program project to go up at 316 West Micheltorena St. and 1516 Castillo St. 

Two existing buildings at the site, which are eligible for designation as historic resources, will be rehabilitated, while three other buildings will be razed and rebuilt.

In their place will rise four new two-story residential buildings, comprised of eight two-bedroom units and 13 one-bedroom units, ranging in size from 532 to 1,266 square feet.

The apartment buildings will have 21 parking spaces as the city assumes that residents will have only one car, or if they have more, that they will park on the street. There is also a hope that the residents will ride bicycles and use public transportation.

“It’s a nice plan,” said Kirk Gradin, chair of the Architectural Board of Review. “You guys have done a very good job on it. It’s a very nice design.”

The ABR approved the final design of the project at the June 26 ABR meeting.

The panel told the architect to minimize the lighting from intruding on the neighborhood properties, and to eliminate a pole light from fronting Micheltorena Street. They also said they would be OK with vinyl windows, but preferred wooden ones to match the character of the other homes in the area.

“It seems to me that when we are adjacent to historic resources like this that that's an area we shouldn't be skimping on,” Gradin said. “It's such an important part of the look of the building.”

The proposed project for two lots including this one, at 1516 Castillo St., would rehabilitate some buildings and demolish others to make way for four new two-story apartment buildings. Click to view larger
The proposed project for two lots including this one, at 1516 Castillo St., would rehabilitate some buildings and demolish others to make way for four new two-story apartment buildings.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

The project is part of a wave of high-density residential apartment projects steadily reshaping the look of Santa Barbara.

Developers for nearly two decades had been averse to building apartments because the high cost of land in Santa Barbara made them cost-prohibitive. Instead, developers built for-sale condos, while neighborhood and social justice advocates cried that the city didn’t need to approve expensive housing for the wealthy.

Like in many coastal cities across California, much of the middle class in Santa Barbara was squeezed out, as housing costs soared in the 1990s and past decade. The loss of middle-income families who could afford a home was a bigger problem than just housing, however.

People found less expensive homes in Ventura and Oxnard and commuted into Santa Barbara for jobs, which further exacerbated traffic congestion through Montecito coming in and out of the city.

In an attempt to counter those forces, the city created the Average Unit-Size Density Incentive Program to encourage developers to build rental apartments, which presumably would be more affordable for middle- and lower-income residents.

Santa Barbara is wrestling with a rental vacancy rate below 0.5 percent. 

Today, apartments also appeal to millennials without spouses and children, who don’t need a lot of space to live.

In crafting the program, the city allowed developers to build higher-density projects.

Since Santa Barbara approved the AUD program in 2013, the city has approved projects for a total of 317 medium- and high-density units, with 470 more in the pipeline.

The city has issued 165 building permits under the AUD program so far. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 