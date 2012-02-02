Kissing Couples Sought for Record-Breaking Valentine’s Day Event

Author and romance guru Leon Scott Baxter and financial guru Tim Tremblay are joining forces on Cupid’s favorite holiday to bring some love to the Central Coast as well as some funds and awareness to local charity Kidz for a Cure.

Tremblay and Baxter will host “Kisses for Cancer” at Tremblay’s offices, 3902 State St., Suite 101, in Santa Barbara the morning of Valentine’s Day. The goal is to find a local couple who can get themselves into the Guinness Record Book with the most kisses by a couple in one minute. To be eligible, couples will need to land at least 117 kisses in 60 seconds.

Baxter’s third book, The Finance of Romance, was released by Cedar Fort Publishing last month.

“Teaming up with Tim just make sense,” Baxter said. “I want people to look at their relationships the way they look at their finances, as something that you need to invest in, that can grow, become stronger, balanced, sound and something to rely on in later years.”

Baxter and Tremblay thought Valentine’s Day would be the best day to remind folks about investing in their relationship.

Couples must first qualify for the event between 2 and 4 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 5 at The Ramada Limited, 4770 Calle Real in Santa Barbara. Couples will be asked to pay a $10 donation to Kidz for a Cure (a charity started five years ago by then-8-year old Madison Lewandowski to raise funds for pediatric cancer research) and kiss for one minute. The top three couples will make it to the final event at the Tremblay offices on the morning of Feb. 14.

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Of course the goal is to get the winning couple into the record books, but even if they don’t break the record, each of the final couples will be given a signed copy of Baxter’s latest book, and the winning couple will earn a romantic Valentine’s escape. Couples can show up to the qualifying event between 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, but will be put on the VIP list if they register first by contacting Baxter at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by signing up on the Facebook page.

— Leon Scott Baxter Lewandowski represents Kisses for Cancer.