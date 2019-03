2220 E Valley Road, Montecito 93108

Exquisite French Country home is set on over 1± acre in Montecito and is located in the coveted Montecito Union School Attendance area. Built in 1996 by DD Ford, the property is fully walled and gated with mature trees and drought tolerant landscaping. The formal entry leads to a large formal living room with clerestory windows, soaring ceilings, and a stone fireplace. A formal dining room also includes vaulted ceilings and clerestory windows. French doors from the living and dining rooms lead to a terrace with stunning mountain views and a water feature with koi pond. The kitchen features a center island, Viking range, Subzero refrigerator/freezer and an abundance of counter spaces and cabinets. The kitchen opens to a bay window breakfast area and family room with fireplace.

A stunning 84± foot long gallery hall has doors leading the gardens The master suite has French doors to rear gardens, fireplace, walk-in closet, and two additional closets. An En-suite bath features a jacuzzi tub, dual vanities with sinks and a separate shower. There are two bedrooms, each with walk-in closets and separate wardrobe closets, that share a bath which includes a shower and dual vanities. One bedroom has custom made built-in Murphy beds, a bay window seat, and custom bookcases with cabinets. A separate guest suite with a full bedroom and bath is located off the family room. Additional features include wood flooring throughout; central air conditioning and radiant heat; a slate roof; and an attached two-car garage. Click here for more information about this property.

Jeff M Oien, Village Properties

805-895-2944

[email protected]

BRE License #00852118

