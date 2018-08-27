2220 East Valley Road, Montecito 93108

Exquisite French country manor never before on the market. Built in 1996 by D.D. Ford. Montecito Union School attendance area. Set on more than 1 acre, with mountain views. Walled and gated. Formal living and dining rooms with vaulted, open beam ceilings and French doors to terrace. Kitchen opens to family room with fireplace and breakfast room. Four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms. Mature oaks and drought-tolerant landscaping. Slate roof. Attached two-car garage. Shown by appointment only.
List Price: $3,750,000
Jeff Oien, Village Properties Realtors
805.895.2944
[email protected]
BRE License #00852118