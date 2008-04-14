Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:37 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

23,140 High School Seniors Offered UCSB Admission

4,200 expected to accept from record application pool. GPAs and SATR scores are highest ever.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 14, 2008 | 7:54 p.m.

Out of a record 47,025 applicants, UCSB has offered admission to 23,140 high school seniors for the fall term. Officials expect 4,200 freshmen to accept.

According to a UCSB news release, the qualifications and diversity of the applicants selected are also at record-high levels, with the average high school grade-point average of 4.03, and an SATR test score of 1,872 out of 2,000. Half of this fall’s freshman class also defined themselves as members of a racial or ethnic minority group, 3 percent more than last year.

Acceptance letters were mailed last month to the prospective freshmen, who have until May 1 to respond with their Statement of Intent to Register. UCSB has yet to complete review of the 8,846 transfer student applications, out of which about 1,400 are expected to enroll this fall. Those decisions will be released in May.

Now is the time for admitted students to visit the campus, says UCSB admissions director Christine Van Gieson. Several thousand of them visited Saturday during the school’s annual Spring Insight Open House.

“We enjoy welcoming them to the campus, especially during April,” she said. “This is an exciting and important time for accepted students and their families, as students explore their college choices and prepare to make important decisions about their future.”

Click here to check University of California system-wide statistics on admissions.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 