23,140 High School Seniors Offered UCSB Admission

Out of a record 47,025 applicants, UCSB has offered admission to 23,140 high school seniors for the fall term. Officials expect 4,200 freshmen to accept.

According to a UCSB news release, the qualifications and diversity of the applicants selected are also at record-high levels, with the average high school grade-point average of 4.03, and an SATR test score of 1,872 out of 2,000. Half of this fall’s freshman class also defined themselves as members of a racial or ethnic minority group, 3 percent more than last year.

Acceptance letters were mailed last month to the prospective freshmen, who have until May 1 to respond with their Statement of Intent to Register. UCSB has yet to complete review of the 8,846 transfer student applications, out of which about 1,400 are expected to enroll this fall. Those decisions will be released in May.

Now is the time for admitted students to visit the campus, says UCSB admissions director Christine Van Gieson. Several thousand of them visited Saturday during the school’s annual Spring Insight Open House.

“We enjoy welcoming them to the campus, especially during April,” she said. “This is an exciting and important time for accepted students and their families, as students explore their college choices and prepare to make important decisions about their future.”

