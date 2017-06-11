2347 East Valley Road, Santa Barbara 93108

Tucked behind beautiful gates awaits an impressive estate built with exceptional quality craftsmanship and design details throughout. This home is built with gracious size and scale, and topped with voluminous ceilings showing extraordinary carved wood detail. In more than 7,000 square feet of living area, you will find five spacious bedrooms, 7½ bathrooms, chef’s kitchen, formal dining, entertainer’s living room, library, media room, gym and office. Outside, enjoy two fireplaces, inviting oversized pool, and multiple areas to lounge and entertain. Located in the desirable Montecito Union School District and a short distance to Montecito’s Upper Village, beach, mountain trails and Coast Village Road.
List Price: $4,495,000
Marcy Bazzani
805.717.0450
[email protected]
BRE License #01402612