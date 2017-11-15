236 Toro Canyon Road, Carpinteria 93013

Come see this idyllic enclave in the Toro Canyon Valley. Tasteful and well-built, this 3,557-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, an attached guest suite with a separate entrance, soaring ceilings in main living areas, an oversized three-car garage and an open floor plan that flows easily between the indoor/outdoor living spaces.
Every inch of the gardens and outdoor spaces are well-thought out, with numerous fruit trees, plantings, tasteful water features, spa and ample patio space for entertaining, all on a usable, level .46-acre lot.
List Price: $1,895,000
