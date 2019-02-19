2415 Stanwood Dr, Santa Barbara CA 93103

Nestled down a private, oak-studded drive in the Riviera's country estates district is an exceptional contemporary that exudes warmth and functionality through the ease of an open floor plan. The thoughtfully-designed residence was renovated in 2009 to create a serene, comfortable environment complimented by dramatic beamed ceilings, Indonesian accents, and an effortless indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Lush gardens and walking paths beckon one to explore the magical 1.19± acre parcel complete with a seasonal creek, charming walking bridges, and a treehouse. A nature-lovers' paradise, the offering is just seconds away from the popular Sheffield Open Space and Parma Park, while being just moments from both Montecito and Santa Barbara.
