2423 Chapala St., Santa Barbara 93105

Savvy buyers will be hard-pressed to find a downtown home of this era with a kitchen or master suite as spacious as this one! This ultra-charming, 1932 Tudor-style, single-level home has been thoughtfully expanded and updated throughout. A two-car garage with workshop and two additional off-street spaces offer private parking rarely found downtown. The spacious lot begins with a white picket fence and jasmine-lined arbor and continues through a private back yard that stretches to an access lane to the garage and parking. Blending the best of both worlds, this home offers a neighborhood feel while just blocks from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, the Santa Barbara Mission and the restaurants, shops and entertainment of downtown and the De la Vina Street corridor. School attendance areas include Peabody Charter Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High schools.
Click here for more information about this property.
Gamberdella + Timmerman Real Estate Group
805.680.3826
805.689.9970
[email protected]
DRE Licenses #01766267 / #02012810