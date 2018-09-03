2470 Calle Almonte, Santa Barbara 93109

Beautifully remodeled to mirror the colors and textures of the sandy beach and ocean beyond, this single-level Mesa residence exudes a relaxed yet sophisticated ambiance. Set on a high corner lot close to dog- and bike-friendly Elings Park, the south-facing property offers sweeping ocean and island views that are showcased by the spacious living room with vaulted, open beam ceiling and the airy kitchen/breakfast area. These spaces are perfectly designed for indoor/outdoor living around the brick patio with hot tub and water-wise grounds, and lead to a view deck that offers panoramic ocean and coastline vistas — the perfect spot to enjoy the sunset with a cool beverage at the end of the day or entertain friends.
Click here for more information about this property.
List Price: $1,675,000
Kelly Knight, Village Properties Realtors
805.895.4406
[email protected]
BRE License #01463617