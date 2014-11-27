24 Custody Deputies Graduate from Sheriff’s Department Academy

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is pleased to announce the graduation of 24 custody deputies from the academy, making it the largest custody deputy class in Sheriff’s Department history.

After 10 weeks of intense training, the graduates received their certificates of completion on Wednesday before a packed group of family, friends and Sheriff’s Department employees.

The traditional ceremony was held at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building. The program began with live music provided by the Sheriff’s Pipe and Drum Corps and ended with the graduates reciting the fundamental “Law Enforcement Code of Ethics.”

In Sheriff Bill Brown’s opening remarks, he welcomed the impressive group of custody deputies to the ranks of the Sheriff’s Department.

"We owe our corrections staff a debt of gratitude for the important role they play in keeping criminals in custody and working with offenders to change their lives for the better," he said. "They perform dangerous and difficult work each and every day.”

The graduating class includes Eduardo Cazarez, Eric Cohen, Bryce Cosio, Edgar Enriquez, Joseph Evans, Joseph Favela, Brittany Gerlach, Timothy Graff, Lonnie Green, Jeffrey Koeller, Autumn Long, Timothy Lucas, Javier Medina, Oscar Meraz, Liliana Nunez, Ignacio Rios, Kenneth Rushing III, Dustin Souza, Thomas Stallings, Robert Steele, Robert Thomas, Ian Ur, Flavio Vargas and Dustin Winebrenner.

The Sheriff’s Training Bureau conducts the Custody Deputy Academy, which at 450 hours exceeds the minimum state mandated training hours. Commander Darin Fotheringham of the Custody Operations Division said the training they received will immediately be put to use.

“The 24 graduates have all been assigned to shifts at the Santa Barbara County Jail some of which start bright and early tomorrow morning," Fotheringham said. "I am impressed with the enthusiasm of this class and their eagerness to start the next phase of their career.”

The Sheriff’s Department is continually looking for the best candidates to fill our custody deputy positions. If you are interested in a career as a custody deputy with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, click here and fill out an interest card.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.