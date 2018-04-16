Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:54 am | Fog 56º

 
 
 
 

24 E. Pedregosa St., Santa Barbara 93101

24 E. Pedregosa St., Santa Barbara 93101 (Julie Barnes / Village Properties Realtors photo) Click to view larger
By Julie Barnes, Village Properties Realtors | April 16, 2018 | 9:15 a.m.

In the delightful and desirable Upper East neighborhood of Santa Barbara is this Craftsman-style six-bedroom, 4½-bathroom, two-story home. Surrounding the home is an astonishingly spacious and beautiful park-like property with century-old trees and an original carriage house with room for three vehicles. The home is thoroughly updated and yet retains the charm and grace of its period. Fireplaces adorn the dining room, living room and master bedroom suite. Next to the formal dining room is an elegant and remodeled kitchen. Access to the second floor is provided by two separate stairways and also the convenience of an elevator. In addition to the ample bedroom accommodations, there are two offices, two sunrooms and two more rooms to cater to your specific desires.

Click here for more information about this property.

List Price: $3,295,000

Julie Barnes, Village Properties Realtors
805.683.7392
[email protected]
BRE License #01107109

