24th Annual Cancer Center of Santa Barbara Walk/Run Scheduled for Oct. 16

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic and Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara will host the 24th annual Cancer Center Walk/Run.

One hundred percent of registration fees and pledges benefit the Cancer Center’s research and supportive care programs.

The family-friendly event begins and ends at Montecito Union School and includes a 10K Run at 8 a.m., a 5K Walk/Run at 8:30 a.m. and a Kids’ Fun Run at 10 a.m. Participants are invited to stay for a delicious, complimentary breakfast provided by Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara, and an exciting raffle including gift certificates for local restaurants, spas and attractions.

To date, the Walk/Run has raised over $3 million in support of local cancer research. Special incentives are offered for individuals who collect at least $100 in pledges, including free event registration and one entry into the grand prize drawing for airfare for two with lodging at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii – valued at over $4,500.

Three team prizes are also awarded to the largest team, the team that generates the most money and the “First Place Team,” which raises the most money on average per person.

In addition to recognizing teams and participants for their outstanding fundraising efforts, one individual will be awarded the Julie Main Inspiration of Hope Award.

Since the event’s inception, Julie Main was inspirational in helping to organize the Walk/Run, seeking sponsors and leading the 6-Week Training Program.

This year marks the eighth year of the event since Julie’s passing, but her legacy will be honored with recognition of a cancer survivor who exemplifies what Julie stood for – courage, perseverance and hope – serving as an inspiration to others by finding the strength to cope with cancer through exercise.

Previous recipients of the award include Michael Orchowski, Lorena Ortiz-Schneider, Kate Ocean, Reggie Hepp, Rosalyn Collins, Mara Hochman and Sue Suttner.

All funds raised will benefit the Clinical Research Program and the Supportive Care Programs at the Cancer Center. Through the Research Program, new cancer treatments are made available to adult and pediatric patients in Santa Barbara.

Clinical trials are vital to the evolution of cancer treatment.

Every one of today’s standard practices went through similar clinical trials before becoming generally available.

While patients may choose to enter a trial to improve their own conditions, they also help map the future of cancer care for others.

Through support from this event, the Cancer Center is pleased to offer more than 20 trials annually to local residents, a benefit not afforded by all cancer treatment facilities.

The Walk/Run also supports our Support and Wellness Programs which provides patients and family members with a wealth of resources to assist them on their journey with, through and beyond cancer in order to develop a healthier body, calmer mind, strengthened immune system and a renewed capacity to cope.

Plus it also supports our Navigation and Hereditary Risk Counseling, which helps patients and families better understand their risk of developing the disease, or if diagnosed, services as a consistent coordinator throughout a patient’s experience.

To learn more about the Cancer Center Walk/Run or to create a team and register for the event, please visit: www.ccsb.org/walkrun2016.

About the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara

As the exclusive fundraising partner and financial backbone of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, the mission of the Cancer Foundation is to ensure superior cancer care for all citizens of Santa Barbara County regardless of means.

The Cancer Foundation raises and distributes millions of dollars each year to the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic allowing it to deliver a level of care that would otherwise be impossible in a community our size, on par with many renowned cancer centers in the United States.

To this end, the Foundation is the leading fundraising and grant making non-profit dedicated to cancer in Santa Barbara and Sansum Clinic’s largest donor.

About the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic is a nonprofit corporation, providing state-of- the-art cancer treatment.

Since 1949, through the charitable giving of families and foundations, the Cancer Center has stayed in the vanguard of comprehensive, outpatient cancer care.

By retaining highly trained and devoted medical personnel, acquiring the latest technology and protocols, and integrating patient support programs and classes, the Cancer Center treats those on the journey to live with, through and beyond cancer.

About Sansum Clinic

Since its founding in 1921, Sansum Clinic has been improving the overall health of our patients by providing the latest innovations in equipment, technology, procedures and treatments.

Sansum Clinic is the largest independent nonprofit healthcare organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay Area.

With more than 180 affiliated physicians, Sansum Clinic provides the full spectrum of healthcare services, from primary care to more than 30 specialties.

Sansum Clinic serves more than 150,000 patients (600,000 visits) annually at our 22 patient care facilities in south Santa Barbara County.

To learn more, please visit www.sansumclinic.org.