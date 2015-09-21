24th Annual Lemon Festival Headed To Goleta This Weekend

Friday, April 6 , 2018, 6:06 am | Overcast 51º

 
 
 
 

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 21, 2015 | 5:11 p.m.

If you live in Goleta, there are some absolute truths in 2015. Everywhere you turn, you will see construction. You will hit congestion on traffic on Highway 101 at Fairview Avenue. And perhaps most importantly, Goleta residents love their lemons.

The lust for lemons continues in its 24th year when the 2015 California Lemon Festival rolls through Goleta Saturday and Sunday at Girsh Park. 

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with free admission and parking.

The event will also include food, entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, and many activities. This year's festival includes the Goleta Fall Classic Car and Street Rod Show and a traditional lemon pie eating contest.

This year, families can enjoy the Deckers Brands Active Kids Zone with a toddler bounce house, pony rides, rock climbing, laser tag and Euro Bungy.

Activity wristbands will be sold at the festival for $25. People can save $5 and pre-purchase activity wristbands online for $20, for sale through Sept. 25.

For a full list of activities and pre-purchase your wristband, visit the website here.

The festival this year will offer a zip line. Kids and adults can soar above the festival in a tandem zip line. Tickets for the zip line will be sold separately.

Some of the entertainers include the Goleta Valley Junior High School Mariners Dance Team, the Young Singers Club, Sozo, Satin Shades, Sean Wiggins and the Loan Goat, The Rawhides and Anthony Prieto are just some of the highlights of the weekend event. 

Marborg Industries is the presenting sponsor for the 24th Annual California Lemon Festival in Goleta. Co-Sponsors include Cox and Deckers Brands.

Sunshine Sponsors include: BlueStar Parking, Classic Party Rentals, GoGoleta.com, Goleta West Sanitary District, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, ParentClick.com, Prestigious Auto Body & Paint, Rincon Broadcasting, Spherion and Venoco Inc.

Seedling Sponsors include: Bacara Resort and Spa, The Bay Club, The Berry Man, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Camino Real Marketplace, Citrix Online, City Ventures, Community West Bank, Courtyard Marriott Santa Barbara Goleta, FLIR Commercial Vision Systems, Foundation for Girsh Park, Georgia’s Smokehouse, Glen Annie Golf Course, Goleta Sanitary District, Goleta Water District, Heritage Oaks Bank, Hollister Brewing Company, Hollister Village, Jay Farbman Photography, Latitude 34 Technologies, Linda Blue Photography, Maravilla Senior Living Community, Nu Image Ad Group, Santa Barbara Airport, Southern California Edison, State Farm Tammy Dobrotin, Super 8 Goleta, The Towbes Group, Tri-Valley Trophies, Union Bank and Wilson Printing.

Media Sponsors include Noozhawk, KEYT News, Edhat.com, Family Life Magazine, Montecito Journal, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, Santa Barbara Sentinel, Univision, Central Coast CW-5, K-Lite 101.7, KRAZY Country 105.9, KSBY 99.9, KTYD 99.9, and Radio Bronco 107.7.

