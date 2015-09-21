24th Annual Lemon Festival Headed To Goleta This Weekend

Advice

If you live in Goleta, there are some absolute truths in 2015. Everywhere you turn, you will see construction. You will hit congestion on traffic on Highway 101 at Fairview Avenue. And perhaps most importantly, Goleta residents love their lemons.

The lust for lemons continues in its 24th year when the 2015 California Lemon Festival rolls through Goleta Saturday and Sunday at Girsh Park.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with free admission and parking.

The event will also include food, entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, and many activities. This year's festival includes the Goleta Fall Classic Car and Street Rod Show and a traditional lemon pie eating contest.

This year, families can enjoy the Deckers Brands Active Kids Zone with a toddler bounce house, pony rides, rock climbing, laser tag and Euro Bungy.

Activity wristbands will be sold at the festival for $25. People can save $5 and pre-purchase activity wristbands online for $20, for sale through Sept. 25.

The festival this year will offer a zip line. Kids and adults can soar above the festival in a tandem zip line. Tickets for the zip line will be sold separately.

Some of the entertainers include the Goleta Valley Junior High School Mariners Dance Team, the Young Singers Club, Sozo, Satin Shades, Sean Wiggins and the Loan Goat, The Rawhides and Anthony Prieto are just some of the highlights of the weekend event.

Marborg Industries is the presenting sponsor for the 24th Annual California Lemon Festival in Goleta. Co-Sponsors include Cox and Deckers Brands.

