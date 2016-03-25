24th Annual Taste of Solvang Successfully Concludes

Dining

The 24th annual Taste of Solvang has concluded its five-day run of food-, wine-, beer- and spirits-filled events (a number of which, sold out), celebrating all that is local, edible and imbibe-able.

The 2016 edition of the event, which ran March 16-20, included nine different food and drink experiences spread throughout Solvang and also featured one event in Buellton.

Presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, the multi-day event line-up was expanded and diversified to better include Santa Ynez Valley locals as well as visitors.

New and updated Taste of Solvang events included Wednesday’s intimate Chef-Guided Solvang Farmers Market Walks and truly exclusive farm-to-table dining experiences; Thursday evening’s Blind Tasting Challenge at Wandering Dog Wine Bar; an amplified Friday evening reception, “Sip + Savor”, showcasing a wide array of Santa Ynez Valley food and drink crafters all under one roof; a Saturday culinary class, “The Art of Smørrebrød and Æbleskiver”; and new Sunday summation,“Bubbles, Brews & Brunch.”

Taste of Solvang 2016 also entailed three special dinners: a St. Patrick’s Day dinner at Buellton’s Industrial Eats; a Buttonwood Farm Winemaker dinner with winemaker Karen Steinwachs and a spread prepared by Chef Conrad Gonzales of the California Central Coast’s Valle Fresh Catering; and a Coquelicot Organic Estate new release dinner at Solvang’s First & Oak with a five-course tasting menu by Chef Steven Snook and wine pairings by Coquelicot winemaker, Mike Roth.

Sponsored in part by the City of Solvang and Visit Santa Ynez Valley and produced by Muse Event Design, Taste of Solvang 2016 also continued with the annual foodie tradition of the Solvang Tasting Trail event, a roaming food and shopping experience with over 40 edible sampling and shopping stops throughout Solvang, and the popular Taste of Solvang Wine & Beer Walk, which featured 18 tasting options this year.

Taste of Solvang 2017 is scheduled to run March 15-19. More information, including ticket sales announcements, will eventually be available at www.SolvangUSA.com.

Further information and updates about Taste of Solvang may also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau is a non-profit organization formed in 1986 to promote the City of Solvang, its Northern European culture, cuisine, arts and attractions of the village known as “California’s Little Denmark.”

— Anna Ferguson-Sparks is a publicist representing Taste of Solvang.