Candidates for 24th Congressional District Seat Field Familiar Questions at Debate

Clear differences in style, approach and perspectives emerged Saturday night during a 24th Congressional District debate in Santa Barbara.

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, the freshman incumbent, faces a challenge from two Republicans: small business executive Justin Fareed and civil engineer Michael Erin Woody.

The event was hosted by and televised live on KEYT News Channel 3. The candidates answered questions from journalists and viewers on the Central Coast.

Carbajal, 53, running for a second two-year term, hammered home his willingness to work with both Democrats and Republicans, in the face of criticisms that he marches in lockstep with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

He cited the Jan. 9 Montecito flash flooding and debris flows that killed 23 people.

“Our community has gone through a whole lot,” Carbajal said. “It was great to see our community come together. It was great to see our first responders do such heroic work.”

He said he worked in a bipartisan way after the disaster.

“I was proud of the work we did in Washington, working across the aisle with Republicans and Democrats,” Carbajal said. “I met with Vice President (Mike) Pence to do everything possible so we could not be engaged in the usual politics in Washington to bring the resources to our county, during a time when we most needed them.”

Fareed, 29, is running for the congressional seat for a third time. He displayed an eager and positive manner, and willingness to bring a fresh set of eyes to the job.

“Washington is broken and we need a new generation of leadership to get it back on track,” he said.

Fareed, president of Montecito-based ProBand Sports Industries, said he has worked to create jobs and contribute to the local economy, and noted that “government is financing its debt on the backs of future generations.”

Woody, 50, said Washington is dysfunctional and that “America is at the crossroads.”

“Today we face a crisis of leadership that is unprecedented in American history,” the Morro Bay civil engineer said. “This lack of leadership is at the core of the problems we are facing.”

Woody opposes sanctuary city policies that “prevent law enforcement from doing their jobs,” he called for federal tax dollars to fund a failing high-speed rail system and asserted that government must stop neglecting infrastructure.

During the debate, Carbajal reaffirmed his support for Planned Parenthood and stated he is “100 percent pro-choice.” He called President Donald Trump’s proposed revival of a Reagan administration-era policy barring federal funding to organizations that provide abortions or make abortion referrals “another assault and women’s reproductive health care.”

Woody said he supported a women’s right to choose during the first two trimesters, but that he does not support the use of federal dollars to pay for abortions.

All of the candidates were vague on the on the issue of DACA (deferred action for childhood arrivals) and immigration reform.

“Politicians in Washington, D.C., have used this as a political talking point,” Fareed said. “They haven’t brought forward solutions. We need to address all immigration issues on a step-by-step basis.”

Carbajal touted his work on the subject.

“I am 100 percent in favor of fixing DACA,” he said. “I am proud of the bipartisan work I have done. What we really need is comprehensive immigration reform.”

Carbajal also said the problem needs to be fixed because of the labor shortage and charged that farmers have lost “millions of dollars” because they have not been able to harvest their crops.

“DACA is something we have to fix, there’s no question about that,” Woody said. “What we have today is about 700,000 people who are in this country through no fault of their own, who are caught in a situation where they can’t fill out any type of paperwork here correctly and legally.”

Woody said he didn’t believe the science behind climate change.

“We have been told over and over and over that we are going to go through everything from a new ice age to we are going to be going through global warming,” he said. “And now it’s climate change, and every 15 years we seem to be changing the target on the wall.”

There’s no question, Woody said, that man-made byproducts will have an adverse impact on society.

“I don’t dispute that,” he continued, “but what I do dispute is the idea that if we take our farmers out there and we lower their methane output by 20 percent in the state of California, which would do nothing more than lower our greenhouse gas emissions worldwide by .02 percent, that that is somehow going to be good for our economy.

“I do not think that is the proper way to go.”

In his response to a climate change question, Fareed said, “I believe we need to move toward a decarbonized future, and I believe we will have the ability to do that in time,” stressing the importance of government not hindering innovation.

Carbajal said America should be upping its standards to reduce emissions.

“I do believe in the science behind climate change and climate change is real,” he said.

The two top vote-getters in the June 5 primary will go head-to-head in the November election for the seat representing portions of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties. In 2016, Carbajal beat Fareed, 53.8 percent to 46.2 percent.

The KEYT forum included questions from a panel of journalists: Jerry Roberts of the Newsmakers with Jerry Roberts politics blog, Noozhawk’s Josh Molina, Mike Hodgson from the Santa Maria Times and KCSB Radio’s Hector Sanchez-Castaneda.

