24th Congressional District Candidate Q&A: Helene Schneider

Helene Schneider, 45, a Democrat, is the mayor of Santa Barbara and has been on the City Council since 2004.

Noozhawk: If elected, what specific issue will be your No. 1 priority in Congress?

Helene Schneider: I believe that the top priority in our federal government should be ensuring that everyone has the ability to reach their full potential. That means advancing policies that address access to quality higher education, affordable health care and good-paying jobs.

It includes guaranteeing continued preservation of our natural resources, and the right to be who you are without fear of discrimination.

The first bill that I will sign onto in Congress will be universal background checks on the purchase of guns and closing the gun show loophole. It is simply past time for this common-sense policy to be the law of the land.

Q: Given the extreme division and polarization in Congress and the nation, what specifically will you do to help break the deadlock?

HS: With all the dysfunction and gridlock that's plaguing our nation’s capital, it’s time for a fresh approach and new ideas — but most important — it’s time for more problem-solving and action from Washington.

My approach is to begin to build relationships based on the common ground that we share. I will seek out representatives who come from districts that are affected by the same issues we see here on the Central Coast, and begin a conversation with them about those issues.

That means finding districts where gun violence has occurred, or where immigrant communities are growing rapidly, or where preservation and development are finding themselves at odds. By proactively reaching out to start the work together, a foundation will be laid for the time when bills come to the floor.

Q: How would you describe your political philosophy? Liberal, moderate, conservative, progressive, socialist, libertarian, other? Explain why.

HS: I would describe myself as a pragmatic progressive: I believe in working together to get things done.

I plan to pursue an agenda that focuses on helping Californians reach their full potential by creating more good-paying jobs, growing the middle class, advancing more progressive environmental protection policies, investing in our infrastructure and education, defending Medicare and Social Security, and ensuring equal pay for equal work for all Americans.

I am ready to take on Washington by bringing a fresh perspective and the pragmatic, progressive change we need.

Q: What personal and work experience prepared you for this job?

HS: I have a diverse background in public service as well as nonprofit management. I serve our community in several leadership roles on a number of regional-wide policy issues, such as transportation, air quality, solid waste, public education, youth violence prevention and homelessness.

I not only serve my community at City Hall, but I also make it a point to volunteer in and around Santa Barbara. Previously, I served as a member of Santa Barbara Foundation’s Human Services Committee and also as an advisory member to community groups such as Casa Pacifica, Just Communities, United Nations Association-Santa Barbara Chapter and COAST (Coalition for Sustainable Transportation).

I serve on the board of directors for the League of California Cities, and nationally I have served as co-chair of the U.S. Conference of Mayors Housing & Homelessness Task Force and am actively engaged on many other U.S. Conference of Mayors initiatives.

Prior to elected office, I spent 11 years working at one of our nation’s most important women’s health organizations — Planned Parenthood — where I served in human resources management at the Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties. I served on the board of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Furthermore, during my tenure as mayor of the city of Santa Barbara, I have focused on working with a politically diverse City Council to find common ground on policies affecting our entire community, while steadfastly defending my core values of economic opportunity, environmental protection and prudent financial stewardship.

As Santa Barbara’s mayor and an active member of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, I have worked in a nonpartisan capacity on local and national issues with mayors from every corner of the country. This experience and ability to work with others of different backgrounds gives me the tools necessary to be a coalition-builder in Washington in order to tackle some of our nation’s most pressing challenges.

Q: How well is the United States doing in the area of military preparedness? What, if anything, would you change?

HS: Our military is well prepared, but as the threats our country faces continue to evolve, our military needs to adapt and ensure that the American people are as safe as possible. From small, localized conflicts to large terrorist organizations like ISIS, our country is currently facing unprecedented challenges, but I am confident that we will be able to overcome any obstacles in our way.

I believe that military preparedness includes proper support for our service members before, during, and after active duty. The PTSD crisis among veterans needs to be addressed, as well as reintegration procedures for veterans who return to U.S. soil.

Additionally, part of my role in Congress will be ensuring that Vandenberg Air Force Base is protected and has the resources it needs to remain open, and that the U.S. Coast Guard is properly funded in their work in the Morro Bay and Santa Barbara harbors.

Q: California will have a $15 minimum wage in a few years. Do you support raising the federal minimum wage, and if so, to what rate?

HS: Yes, I support raising the federal minimum wage to at least $12 an hour and tying it to inflation. No one who works hard and plays by the rules deserves to live in poverty.

A living wage is beneficial on several levels: It helps working people by putting more money in their pockets; it benefits local businesses by increasing spending in the local economy; and it reduces the level of public assistance that is needed by full-time workers who are still unable to support their families.

One of my first public-policy achievements was helping to spearhead the advocacy for and implementation of a strong living-wage ordinance in the city of Santa Barbara. In March 2006, Santa Barbara adopted a citywide living wage that is tied to inflation and gives incentives to employers to provide health insurance to its employees.

I strongly believe that a living wage is necessary to ensure that families can make ends meet, put food on the table, and have an opportunity to reach the middle class. This policy has been a positive step forward toward addressing the income inequality in our city.

In Congress, I will to push for similar legislation across our nation to help reduce the ever-growing income inequality gap we’re seeing throughout America.

Q: Briefly outline your position on climate change. What, if anything, should we as a nation be doing about it?

HS: Climate change is a real and pressing danger to our way of life and our reliance on fossil fuels and dirty energy is damaging our environment. We need to invest in clean, renewable energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

As mayor of Santa Barbara, I have kept my city’s tradition of environmental activism alive and well by leading efforts to adopt sustainable solutions to an array of ecological problems. During my tenure, the City of Santa Barbara has implemented widespread, energy-saving lighting retrofits as well as installed several electric vehicle charging stations to encourage the use of electric vehicles rather than gas.

We also ensured that our new airport terminal and remodeled Community Development building were built with green, sustainable technology. And we invested in a fuel cell that allows the city to convert methane gas into electricity that powers our wastewater treatment plant.

In Congress, I will lead the charge to implement smart, simple and sustainable solutions like these in communities across the nation to ensure the protection and preservation of our precious environment.

Q: What changes, if any, would you like to see made in the federal tax code?

HS: I would like to see more incentives for clean renewable energy and research development in the federal tax code. In addition, it’s imperative that the loopholes in our federal tax code giving leeway to oil companies come to an end. Lastly, we need to stop giving tax breaks to overseas manufacturing companies.

Q: Share your views on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. What, if anything, would you change?

HS: While I support the Affordable Care Act and believe it’s light years ahead of our previously broken health-care system — the fact is that it’s far from perfect. Still too many Americans go without health care, and the new system has some flaws that need to be worked out.

Ultimately, I believe America should strive for a universal health-care system in which everyone has access to affordable, quality care. In Congress, I plan to work hard to improve the ACA by increasing access to quality health care for all Americans through prescription drug negotiations and holding health-care facilities and insurance companies accountable.

Q: What changes in abortion law, if any, would you support as a member of Congress?

HS: As a member of Congress, I would support the expansion of women’s access to reproductive health care including abortion. I have worked for over a decade on the front lines of the fight for access to reproductive health care on staff at Planned Parenthood and on the Planned Parenthood Action Fund board.

Women should have the right to decide if they want to have an abortion. There has been an increasing number of measures that restrict a woman’s right to make decisions regarding her own body. A three-year surge in anti-choice measures throughout the country has closed down a number of clinics, threatened others and is making it increasingly difficult for women to receive the care they need.

A woman’s health-care decision should be between her and her doctor, not legislators. Women have the right to make decisions regarding their own bodies. Women should be able to make reproductive health care-related decisions in consultation with their medical provider and family — they shouldn’t be dictated by Washington’s politicians.

Congress needs to stop restricting women’s reproductive health, and finally — once and for all — give women unequivocal equality in America.

Q: The debate over immigration and guest-worker programs hits close to home for this district, with ICE raids on Santa Maria-area farm businesses and an alleged arson at a Nipomo farmworker housing complex. What changes, if any, would like to see made in immigration law and enforcement?

HS: On a federal level, we need comprehensive immigration reform that includes a variety of things, such as securing the border, allowing people to have a pathway to become legal residents and citizens, and changing the type of rhetoric that we use to describe immigration, immigrants, and the other.

Thus, while far from perfect, I support the recent bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform plan passed by the Senate that secures the border, includes a roadmap to citizenship for aspiring citizens in our country, and allows the millions of people living in the shadows to formally join our society and work their way to becoming legal U.S. residents.

Not only is this the just thing to do, but according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, it will help reduce our nation’s deficit and strengthen our economy. Additionally, we need to change the culture of fear surrounding this conversation and recognize the value that immigrants bring to the community.

Q: What changes, if any, should be made in federally funded college loan programs?

HS: All students, regardless of their income level or socioeconomic background, deserve access to higher education. We need to address our student loan debt crisis to prevent students from being crushed by debt after college.

I also support improving the California Community Colleges System and taking steps to make it free as President Barack Obama has proposed.

I also agree with the fact that college isn’t for everyone. We need to give opportunity to those who decide not to pursue higher education by increasing job-training and workforce development opportunities and apprenticeship programs so youth are prepared and successful in their careers.

I firmly believe an educated workforce will propel the United States’ status as a global economic leader in the 21st century.

Q: The Refugio oil spill put a spotlight on federal pipeline safety regulations. What can regulators do to prevent future spills?

HS: Regulators can provide increased oversight and funding as part of a plan to prevent future spills. We also have Congresswoman Lois Capps’ Pipeline Safety Act in place, which will improve federal oil and gas pipeline safety regulations across the country.

As long as our economy is based on fossil fuels, spills from Santa Barbara to the Gulf of Mexico will continue to occur. We must end our addiction to oil and grow an economy based on clean and renewable energy sources.

As mayor of Santa Barbara, I have a proven record of leading by example by implementing sustainable practices. Using California’s landmark AB 32 as a national model, I’ll strive to toughen mileage standards, invest more in and promote clean technologies like wind, solar, electric cars and cutting-edge oil alternatives like biofuel and hydrogen fuel, and more.