Local News

24th District Congressional Race Gets Closer with More Ballots Counted

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | June 9, 2014 | 6:00 p.m.

With ballots still being counted, the race for the 24th Congressional District is getting closer, but results haven’t changed.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, easily won a shot at re-election in the June 3 primary and is likely to face Republican Chris Mitchum, a former actor who lives in Santa Barbara, in November's election.

On election night, Mitchum was 914 votes ahead of Justin Fareed, a former legislative aide who works for his family’s business Pro Band Sports Industries Inc. in Santa Barbara. They have 15.8 and 15.4 percent of the vote, respectively, with updated results.

Fareed has slightly closed the gap to 498 votes, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

State and county officials are still finalizing the tallies by counting provisional ballots and expect to have official results by July 11.

Fareed carried Ventura County, which has a small percentage of the 24th District’s voters, and he and Mitchum both had 16.9 percent of San Luis Obispo County’s results as of Monday.

In Santa Barbara County, it was Santa Barbara Councilman Dale Francisco who had the most votes behind Capps, with 15.1 percent of the vote. However, he made a poor showing in San Luis Obispo County, coming in fourth with 7.8 percent.

The updated election results didn’t change any county results, including the close race over Measure M, the infrastructure maintenance funding initiative that would make the county keep facilities in their current, or better, condition.

Measure M is still failing, with 51.96 percent of voters opposed, according to the county’s updated numbers released on Friday.

Santa Barbara County results will be certified after the rest of the provisional ballots are verified, with 1,755 left as of Monday, according to County Elections staff. Results could be final by the end of the week.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

