Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:17 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Downed Power Lines Blamed for 260-Acre Vegetation Fire in Cuyama

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 10:35 p.m. | June 25, 2017 | 4:25 p.m.

Downed power lines were blamed for starting a vegetation fire that consumed 260 acres in the Cuyama Valley on Sunday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said county firefighters and U.S. Forest Service crews were dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:20 p.m.

The blaze, dubbed the Cebrian Fire, was burning near Perkins Road and Cebrian Avenue, about 55 miles east of Santa Maria.

“When units arrived, they found a fast-moving fire that was spotting ahead of itself,”​ Zaniboni said.

“Initially reported as just a couple of acres, the fire spread very rapidly in grass and light flashy fuels, with a strong wind pushing it.”

Winds from the west were reportedly blowing at 20 mph, he added.

By 5:15 p.m., however, firefighters had stopped the fire from spreading toward the east, helped by plowed fields nearby, Zaniboni said.

The fire was fully contained by 8 p.m. Sunday, he said, citing downed power lines as the cause.

Firefighters also battled flames near a residence and expressed concern about the county fuel tank at the Cuyama Airport, before dealing with the hazards to those structures.

As flames were moving, firefighters had concerns about a row of 25 residences, but firefighters worked to stop the threat.

In addition to engines, the force battling the blaze included air tankers, at least one helicopter, bulldozers and hand crews.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews also responded to repair damaged power poles and lines in the area.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 