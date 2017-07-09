250 Valley Vista Drive, Camarillo 93010

Aquimequedo (meaning, “Here I stay”) embodies all the elements of fine living. Sweeping ocean views, unique architectural detail and single-level living coalesce at this secluded 5,984-square-foot, 5.78-acre custom collectors residence. Evoking the style of a grand hacienda, this elegant one-of-a-kind masterpiece designed by renowned architect “Hap” Gilman was made to entertain. Its warmth and relaxed ambiance generate the ultimate gathering place for family and friends, with large indoor/outdoor living spaces; a western-style saloon; wine cellar like no other; four bedrooms, each with private entrance, fireplace, beamed ceilings and en suite bathroom; a self-contained fifth bedroom positioned for surveillance near the entrance; and a three-car attached garage.
List Price: $4,250,000
