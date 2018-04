250 Valley Vista Drive, Camarillo 93010

Aquimequedo (meaning, “Here I stay”) embodies all the elements of fine living. Sweeping ocean views, unique architectural detail and single-level living coalesce at this secluded 5,984-square-foot, 5.78-acre custom collectors residence. Evoking the style of a grand hacienda, this elegant one-of-a-kind masterpiece designed by renowned architect “Hap” Gilman was made to entertain. Its warmth and relaxed ambiance generate the ultimate gathering place for family and friends, with large indoor/outdoor living spaces; a western-style saloon; wine cellar like no other; four bedrooms, each with private entrance, fireplace, beamed ceilings and en suite bathroom; a self-contained fifth bedroom positioned for surveillance near the entrance; and a three-car attached garage.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

