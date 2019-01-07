2521 Whitney Ave., Summerland 93067

Sitting on the top street in Summerland, this home has ocean and island views with the living room, kitchen, dining room, master and two other bedrooms on the main level and one guest room, bath, laundry and garage on the lower level. A large deck on the front offers plenty of room for entertaining or just relaxing and taking in the views. The other deck in the rear features a spa and outdoor shower as well as lots of room for entertaining. Other amenities include a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, high ceilings, lush landscaping and lots of privacy.
Click here for more information about this property.
John P. Henderson, Village Properties Realtors
805.689.1066
[email protected]
DRE License #00780607