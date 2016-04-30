25 Allergy-Fighting Foods That Can Help You Breathe Easier

In recent years, the rates of respiratory allergies in the United States have been higher than any other allergy type. Although many attribute this prevalence to the “hygiene hypothesis” — the idea that keeping children too clean can increase their risk for later illnesses — others blame antibiotics and obesity.
Whatever the cause, allergies are here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future. However, increasing amounts of scientific evidence support the use of certain natural remedies for allergies.
Vitamins C, D and E have been shown to boost the immune system and decrease the severity of allergic symptoms. By looking at the content of these vitamins in various foods, the experts at Summerland-based HealthGrove created an allergy-fighting index that weighs these vitamins at 20 percent, 40 percent and 40 percent, respectively, on a scale of 0 to 100. Vitamin C is weighted less because it is much more common.
Since you are more likely to find foods with more than 100 percent your daily value, we wanted to give the rarer vitamins more weight.
Using data from the ESHA nutrition database, we found the 25 highest ranking allergy-fighting foods.
Note: If the Agriculture Department does not provide values for certain nutrients, HealthGrove does not calculate the Nutrient Score of a food.
#25 - Pea Pods
Allergy-Fighting Index: 77.79
Calories per Serving: 34
Serving Size: 0.5 cup (80 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (63.9% Daily Value)
#24 - Grapefruit
Allergy-Fighting Index: 78.4
Calories per Serving: 46
Serving Size: 0.5 cup (124.5 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (70.3% DV)
#23 - Sweet Potatoes
Allergy-Fighting Index: 78.41
Calories per Serving: 162
Serving Size: 1.0 large (180 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (58.8% DV)
#22 - Kale
Allergy-Fighting Index: 78.78
Calories per Serving: 32
Serving Size: 4.0 ounces (113.4 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (74.3% DV)
#21 - Tilapia
Allergy-Fighting Index: 78.86
Calories per Serving: 109
Serving Size: 4.0 ounces (113.4 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin D (35.2% DV)
#20 - Lemon
Allergy-Fighting Index: 78.93
Calories per Serving: 24
Serving Size: 1.0 each (84 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (74.2% DV)
#19 - Collard Greens
Allergy-Fighting Index: 78.95
Calories per Serving: 37
Serving Size: 4.0 ounces (113.4 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (75.6% DV)
#18 - Broccoli
Allergy-Fighting Index: 79.81
Calories per Serving: 20
Serving Size: 0.5 cup (78 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (73.3% DV)
#17 - Trout
Allergy-Fighting Index: 80.72
Calories per Serving: 168
Serving Size: 4.0 ounces (113.4 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin D (43.9% DV)
#16 - Butternut Squash
Allergy-Fighting Index: 81.41
Calories per Serving: 194
Serving Size: 1.0 package (340.2 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (35.2% DV)
#15 - Red Raspberries
Allergy-Fighting Index: 81.48
Calories per Serving: 293
Serving Size: 1.0 package (284 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (78.1% DV)
#14 - Almonds
Allergy-Fighting Index: 81.75
Calories per Serving: 238
Serving Size: 0.25 cup (39.25 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin E (50.63% DV)
#13 - Pacific Halibut
Allergy-Fighting Index: 82.94
Calories per Serving: 103
Serving Size: 4.0 ounces (113.4 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin D (53.9% DV)
#12 - Sunflower Seeds
Allergy-Fighting Index: 83.62
Calories per Serving: 204
Serving Size: 0.25 cup (35 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin E (61.14% DV)
#11 - Sea Bass
Allergy-Fighting Index: 84.69
Calories per Serving: 110
Serving Size: 4.0 ounces (113.4 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin D (64.1% DV)
#10 - Strawberries
Allergy-Fighting Index: 84.94
Calories per Serving: 45
Serving Size: 20.0 each (140 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (137.2% DV)
#9 - Asparagus
Allergy-Fighting Index: 85.77
Calories per Serving: 53
Serving Size: 1.0 package (293 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (119.2% DV)
#8 - Portobello Mushrooms
Allergy-Fighting Index: 87.66
Calories per Serving: 18
Serving Size: 1.0 each (84 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin D (93.7% DV)
#7 - Spinach
Allergy-Fighting Index: 87.78
Calories per Serving: 65
Serving Size: 1.0 package (283.5 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (132.8% DV)
#6 - Orange
Allergy-Fighting Index: 88.33
Calories per Serving: 107
Serving Size: 1.0 cup (170 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (201.2% DV)
#5 - Red Bell Pepper
Allergy-Fighting Index: 89.19
Calories per Serving: 19
Serving Size: 1.0 each (73 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (208.1% DV)
#4 - Mango
Allergy-Fighting Index: 89.77
Calories per Serving: 202
Serving Size: 1.0 each (336 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (203.8% DV)
#3 - Sockeye Salmon
Allergy-Fighting Index: 90.81
Calories per Serving: 161
Serving Size: 4.0 ounces (113.4 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin D (125% DV)
#2 - Brussels Sprouts
Allergy-Fighting Index: 93.64
Calories per Serving: 116
Serving Size: 1.0 package (283.5 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (350.1% DV)
#1 - Cod Liver Fish Oil
Allergy-Fighting Index: 100
Calories per Serving: 123
Serving Size: 1.0 tablespoon (13.6 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin D (340% DV)
Note: Because of its extremely high vitamin D content, cod liver oil has been researched as a natural remedy for allergies of its own and is generally taken in capsule form. However, consult a doctor before adding supplements to your diet.
— Sabrina Perry is an associate editor at Graphiq, a Summerland data analysis and visualization startup. This article is based on data curated by HealthGrove, a division of Graphiq.