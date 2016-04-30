Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:02 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
25 Allergy-Fighting Foods That Can Help You Breathe Easier

When it comes to treating respiratory allergies, put these foods — and their vitamins — to work for you

Natural allergy remedies are nothing to sneeze at. Click to view larger
Natural allergy remedies are nothing to sneeze at. (HealthGrove photo via Shutterstock)
By Sabrina Perry, Graphiq Associate Editor | April 30, 2016 | 1:30 p.m.

In recent years, the rates of respiratory allergies in the United States have been higher than any other allergy type. Although many attribute this prevalence to the “hygiene hypothesis” — the idea that keeping children too clean can increase their risk for later illnesses — others blame antibiotics and obesity.

Whatever the cause, allergies are here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future. However, increasing amounts of scientific evidence support the use of certain natural remedies for allergies.

Vitamins C, D and E have been shown to boost the immune system and decrease the severity of allergic symptoms. By looking at the content of these vitamins in various foods, the experts at Summerland-based HealthGrove created an allergy-fighting index that weighs these vitamins at 20 percent, 40 percent and 40 percent, respectively, on a scale of 0 to 100. Vitamin C is weighted less because it is much more common.

Since you are more likely to find foods with more than 100 percent your daily value, we wanted to give the rarer vitamins more weight.

Using data from the ESHA nutrition database, we found the 25 highest ranking allergy-fighting foods.

Note: If the Agriculture Department does not provide values for certain nutrients, HealthGrove does not calculate the Nutrient Score of a food.

#25 - Pea Pods

Pea Pods - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 77.79
Calories per Serving: 34
Serving Size: 0.5 cup (80 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (63.9% Daily Value)

#24 - Grapefruit

Grapefruit - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 78.4
Calories per Serving: 46
Serving Size: 0.5 cup (124.5 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (70.3% DV)

#23 - Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 78.41
Calories per Serving: 162
Serving Size: 1.0 large (180 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (58.8% DV)

#22 - Kale

Kale - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 78.78
Calories per Serving: 32
Serving Size: 4.0 ounces (113.4 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (74.3% DV)

 

#21 - Tilapia

Tilapia - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 78.86
Calories per Serving: 109
Serving Size: 4.0 ounces (113.4 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin D (35.2% DV)

#20 - Lemon

Lemon - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 78.93
Calories per Serving: 24
Serving Size: 1.0 each (84 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (74.2% DV)

#19 - Collard Greens

Collard Greens - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 78.95
Calories per Serving: 37
Serving Size: 4.0 ounces (113.4 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (75.6% DV)

 

#18 - Broccoli

Broccoli - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 79.81
Calories per Serving: 20
Serving Size: 0.5 cup (78 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (73.3% DV)

#17 - Trout

Trout - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 80.72
Calories per Serving: 168
Serving Size: 4.0 ounces (113.4 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin D (43.9% DV)

#16 - Butternut Squash

Butternut Squash - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 81.41
Calories per Serving: 194
Serving Size: 1.0 package (340.2 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (35.2% DV)

#15 - Red Raspberries

Red Raspberries - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 81.48
Calories per Serving: 293
Serving Size: 1.0 package (284 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (78.1% DV)

#14 - Almonds

Almonds - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 81.75
Calories per Serving: 238
Serving Size: 0.25 cup (39.25 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin E (50.63% DV)

#13 - Pacific Halibut

Pacific Halibut - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 82.94
Calories per Serving: 103
Serving Size: 4.0 ounces (113.4 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin D (53.9% DV)

#12 - Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower Seeds - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 83.62
Calories per Serving: 204
Serving Size: 0.25 cup (35 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin E (61.14% DV)

#11 - Sea Bass

Sea Bass - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 84.69
Calories per Serving: 110
Serving Size: 4.0 ounces (113.4 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin D (64.1% DV)

#10 - Strawberries

Strawberries - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 84.94
Calories per Serving: 45
Serving Size: 20.0 each (140 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (137.2% DV)

#9 - Asparagus

Asparagus - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 85.77
Calories per Serving: 53
Serving Size: 1.0 package (293 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (119.2% DV)

#8 - Portobello Mushrooms

Portobello Mushrooms - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 87.66
Calories per Serving: 18
Serving Size: 1.0 each (84 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin D (93.7% DV)

#7 - Spinach

Spinach - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 87.78
Calories per Serving: 65
Serving Size: 1.0 package (283.5 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (132.8% DV)

#6 - Orange

Orange - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 88.33
Calories per Serving: 107
Serving Size: 1.0 cup (170 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (201.2% DV)

 

#5 - Red Bell Pepper

Red Bell Pepper - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 89.19
Calories per Serving: 19
Serving Size: 1.0 each (73 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (208.1% DV)

#4 - Mango

Mango - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 89.77
Calories per Serving: 202
Serving Size: 1.0 each (336 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (203.8% DV)

#3 - Sockeye Salmon

Sockeye Salmon - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 90.81
Calories per Serving: 161
Serving Size: 4.0 ounces (113.4 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin D (125% DV)

#2 - Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 93.64
Calories per Serving: 116
Serving Size: 1.0 package (283.5 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin C (350.1% DV)

#1 - Cod Liver Fish Oil

Cod Liver Fish Oil - Nutrition Overview | HealthGrove

Allergy-Fighting Index: 100
Calories per Serving: 123
Serving Size: 1.0 tablespoon (13.6 grams)
Good Source of: Vitamin D (340% DV)

Note: Because of its extremely high vitamin D content, cod liver oil has been researched as a natural remedy for allergies of its own and is generally taken in capsule form. However, consult a doctor before adding supplements to your diet.

Click here to research these foods on HealthGrove.

— Sabrina Perry is an associate editor at Graphiq, a Summerland data analysis and visualization startup. This article is based on data curated by HealthGrove, a division of Graphiq.

