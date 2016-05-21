25 Foods That Could Increase Your Risk of Getting a Foodborne Illness

With bacteria lurking, food safety becomes a growing concern but CDC data indicate common culprits

An outbreak of E. coli last year at a national restaurant chain has focused attention on foodborne illnesses and the importance of food safety.

Knowing where your meals come from and the risks associated with different types of food is key to keeping potential bacteria at bay.

Of course, there are times when you cannot anticipate when a meal is safe. Summerland-based HealthGrove crunched the numbers to identify the top 25 foods that are most commonly involved in foodborne illness outbreaks.

The health data visualization site, part of the Graphiq network, looked at data from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection, which documented all known foodborne illness outbreaks from 1998-2014.

It is important to note that the CDC aggregates foodborne illness reports from state and local reporting agencies, and it is up to these agencies to classify the food that caused a given outbreak. The CDC then found the food types that caused the most outbreaks in that time span and ranked them by the most average annual outbreaks. Ties are broken by the average number of people affected per outbreak.

From the CDC: CDC is only directly involved in outbreak investigations that involve more than one state, or are particularly large, or when the state or local health department requests assistance. Click here for more information about the CDC’s investigations of foodborne illness outbreaks.

#25 - Coleslaw

Average annual outbreaks: 5.35

Average number of illnesses: 21.03

Total outbreaks: 91

Most common bacteria or virus type: Norovirus Genogroup I

#24 - Refried Beans

Average annual outbreaks: 5.59

Average number of illnesses: 16.24

Total outbreaks: 95

Most common bacteria or virus type: Clostridium perfringens

#23 - Lettuce

Average annual outbreaks: 5.65

Average number of illnesses: 25.94

Total outbreaks: 96

Most common bacteria or virus type: Norovirus Genogroup I

#22 - Ham

Average annual outbreaks: 5.65

Average number of illnesses: 32.09

Total outbreaks: 96

Most common bacteria or virus type: Staphylococcus aureus

#21 - Taco

Average annual outbreaks: 5.88

Average number of illnesses: 16.32

Total outbreaks: 100

Most common bacteria or virus type: Clostridium perfringens

#20 - Ice

Average annual outbreaks: 6

Average number of illnesses: 33.16

Total outbreaks: 102

Most common bacteria or virus type: Norovirus Genogroup I

#19 - Shrimp

Average annual outbreaks: 6.06

Average number of illnesses: 8.49

Total outbreaks: 103

Most common bacteria or virus type: Vibrio parahaemolyticus

#18 - Burrito

Average annual outbreaks: 6.12

Average number of illnesses: 38.61

Total outbreaks: 104

Most common bacteria or virus type: Clostridium perfringens

#17 - Soup

Average annual outbreaks: 6.24

Average number of illnesses: 13

Total outbreaks: 106

Most common bacteria or virus type: Clostridium perfringens

#16 - Tuna

Average annual outbreaks: 6.41

Average number of illnesses: 5.78

Total outbreaks: 109

Most common bacteria or virus type: Scombroid toxin

#15 - Potato

Average annual outbreaks: 6.41

Average number of illnesses: 34

Total outbreaks: 109

Most common bacteria or virus type: Norovirus Genogroup I

#14 - Eggs

Average annual outbreaks: 6.53

Average number of illnesses: 20.03

Total outbreaks: 111

Most common bacteria or virus type: Salmonella enterica

#13 - Potato Salad

Average annual outbreaks: 7.24

Average number of illnesses: 42.09

Total outbreaks: 123

Most common bacteria or virus type: Norovirus Genogroup I

#12 - Salad

Average annual outbreaks: 10.88

Average number of illnesses: 23.3

Total outbreaks: 185

Most common bacteria or virus type: Norovirus Genogroup I

#11 - Cake

Average annual outbreaks: 11.06

Average number of illnesses: 26.66

Total outbreaks: 188

Most common bacteria or virus type: Norovirus Genogroup I

#10 - Turkey

Average annual outbreaks: 11.65

Average number of illnesses: 35.33

Total outbreaks: 198

Most common bacteria or virus type: Salmonella enterica

#9 - Oysters

Average annual outbreaks: 13.35

Average number of illnesses: 11.3

Total outbreaks: 227

Most common bacteria or virus type: Vibrio parahaemolyticus

#8 - Green Salads

Average annual outbreaks: 15.82

Average number of illnesses: 25.77

Total outbreaks: 269

Most common bacteria or virus type: Norovirus Genogroup I

#7 - Pizza

Average annual outbreaks: 17.12

Average number of illnesses: 7.88

Total outbreaks: 291

Most common bacteria or virus type: Staphylococcus aureus

#6 - Rice

Average annual outbreaks: 17.65

Average number of illnesses: 11.36

Total outbreaks: 300

Most common bacteria or virus type: Bacillus cereus

#5 - Pork

Average annual outbreaks: 17.88

Average number of illnesses: 21.39

Total outbreaks: 304

Most common bacteria or virus type: Salmonella enterica

#4 - Fish

Average annual outbreaks: 33.06

Average number of illnesses: 5.13

Total outbreaks: 562

Most common bacteria or virus type: Ciguatoxin

#3 - Sandwiches

Average annual outbreaks: 35.24

Average number of illnesses: 18.03

Total outbreaks: 599

Most common bacteria or virus type: Norovirus Genogroup I

#2 - Beef

Average annual outbreaks: 48.65

Average number of illnesses: 19.62

Total outbreaks: 827

Most common bacteria or virus type: Clostridium perfringens

#1 - Chicken

Average annual outbreaks: 49.41

Average number of illnesses: 17.51

Total outbreaks: 840

Most common bacteria or virus type: Salmonella enterica

— Natalie Morin is an editorial lead at Graphiq, a Summerland data analysis and visualization startup. This article is based on data curated by HealthGrove, a division of Graphiq.