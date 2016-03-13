25 Heart-Healthy Foods That Can Change Your Life, and May Even Prolong It

Regular exercise and a diet full of cholesterol-fighting foods can help keep cardiovascular disease at bay

As lifespans increase, proactively keeping your heart healthy becomes a bigger priority.

According to Medical News Today, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Data from the Health Indicators Warehouse shows a consistent decline in heart disease deaths from 2008 to 2012, but 2013 saw a slight increase.

Cardiovascular diseases are often caused by high cholesterol, which contributes to the buildup of plaque on the walls of blood vessels. However, exercising regularly and eating a diet full of cholesterol-fighting foods can help keep heart diseases at bay.

Using data from the ESHA nutritional database, the analysts at Summerland-based HealthGrove found the top 25 most heart-healthy foods by ranking them on their Heart Healthy Index scores.

This index looks at the ratio of “good” nutrients (those that treat high cholesterol) to “bad” nutrients (those that contribute to poor heart health).

To calculate the index score for each food, HealthGrove divided the percent daily values of selenium, vitamin B3, magnesium and calcium (“good” nutrients) by the percent daily value of fat, saturated fat, and cholesterol (“bad” nutrients). Foods with scores closest to 100 are the most heart-healthy.

Although you’ll recognize many foods on this list, some might surprise you.

#25 - Sockeye Salmon

Heart Healthy Index: 75.5

Calories: 95

Serving Size: 2.0 ounces



Good Source of:

Selenium: 49% DV

Vitamin B3: 38.1% DV

#24 - Pacific Halibut

Heart Healthy Index: 75.9

Calories: 94

Serving Size: 3.0 ounces



Good Source of:

Selenium: 79.1% DV

Vitamin B3: 39.6% DV

#23 - Quinoa

Heart Healthy Index: 76.3

Calories: 156

Serving Size: 0.25 cup



Good Source of:

Magnesium: 49.3% DV

Selenium: 12.1% DV

#22 - Soybeans

Heart Healthy Index: 76.6

Calories: 207

Serving Size: 0.25 cup



Good Source of:

Magnesium: 70% DV

Calcium: 27.7% DV

#21 - Sunflower Seeds

Heart Healthy Index: 76.7

Calories: 204

Serving Size: 0.25 cup



Good Source of:

Magnesium: 81.3% DV

Selenium: 75.7% DV

#20 - Atlantic Cod

Heart Healthy Index: 77.5

Calories: 247

Serving Size: 3.0 ounces



Good Source of:

Selenium: 211.1% DV

Vitamin B3: 37.5% DV

#19 - Sesame Seeds

Heart Healthy Index: 77.7

Calories: 206

Serving Size: 0.25 cup



Good Source of:

Calcium: 97.5% DV

Magnesium: 87.8% DV

#18 - Blue Mussels

Heart Healthy Index: 77.8

Calories: 146

Serving Size: 3.0 ounces



Good Source of:

Selenium: 128% DV

Vitamin B3: 15% DV

#17 - Liverwurst

Heart Healthy Index: 78.5

Calories: 42

Serving Size: 1.0 tablespoon



Good Source of:

Selenium: 82.9% DV

Vitamin B3: 21.5% DV

#16 - Brown Rice

Heart Healthy Index: 78.8

Calories: 171

Serving Size: 0.25 cup



Good Source of:

Magnesium: 35.8% DV

Selenium: 33.4% DV

#15 - Sundried Tomatoes

Heart Healthy Index: 80.2

Calories: 52

Serving Size: 10.0 piece



Good Source of:

Magnesium: 48.5% DV

Vitamin B3: 45.3% DV

#14 - Swiss Cheese

Heart Healthy Index: 81

Calories: 27

Serving Size: 1.0 slice



Good Source of:

Calcium: 96.1% DV

Selenium: 18.1% DV

#13 - Cinnamon

Heart Healthy Index: 81.2

Calories: 6

Serving Size: 1.0 teaspoon



Good Source of:

Calcium: 100.2% DV

Magnesium: 15% DV

#12 - Chia Seeds

Heart Healthy Index: 81.3

Calories: 204

Serving Size: 0.25 cup



Good Source of:

Magnesium: 83.8% DV

Selenium: 78.9% DV

#11 - European Anchovies

Heart Healthy Index: 82.5

Calories: 95

Serving Size: 1.0 can



Good Source of:

Vitamin B3: 99.5% DV

Selenium: 97.3% DV

#10 - Shiitake Mushrooms

Heart Healthy Index: 83.9

Calories: 44

Serving Size: 4.0 each



Good Source of:

Vitamin B3: 70.5

Selenium: 65.9% DV​ #9 - Semolina Flour Heart Healthy Index: 84

Calories: 150

Serving Size: 0.25 cup



Good Source of: Selenium: 127.7% DV Vitamin B3: 30% DV #8 - Parmesan Cheese Heart Healthy Index: 84.1

Calories: 21

Serving Size: 1.0 tablespoon



Good Source of: Calcium: 125.3% DV Selenium: 34.1% DV #7 - Linseeds Heart Healthy Index: 84.2

Calories: 37

Serving Size: 1.0 tablespoon



Good Source of: Magnesium: 98% DV Selenium: 36.3% DV #6 - Yellowfin Tuna Heart Healthy Index: 84.3

Calories: 111

Serving Size: 3.0 ounces



Good Source of: Selenium: 154.6% DV Vitamin B3: 110.4% DV #5 - Ginger Heart Healthy Index: 85.1

Calories: 6

Serving Size: 1.0 teaspoon



Good Source of: Selenium: 79.7% DV Magnesium: 53.5% DV #4 - Egg Whites Heart Healthy Index: 85.8

Calories: 26

Serving Size: 1.0 tablespoon



Good Source of: Selenium: 178.7% DV Magnesium: 18% DV #3 - Poppy Seeds Heart Healthy Index: 87.6

Calories: 15

Serving Size: 1.0 teaspoon



Good Source of: Calcium: 143.8% DV Magnesium: 86.8% DV #2 - Agar Seaweed Heart Healthy Index: 88

Calories: 43

Serving Size: 0.5 ounces



Good Source of: Magnesium: 192.5% DV Calcium: 62.5% DV #1 - Tofu Heart Healthy Index: 88.7

Calories: 80

Serving Size: 1.0 piece



Good Source of: Calcium: 213.4% DV Selenium: 77.6% DV Click here for more research nutrition facts on HealthGrove.



— Sabrina Perry is an associate editor at Graphiq, a Summerland data analysis and visualization startup. This article is based on data curated by HealthGrove, a division of Graphiq.