Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 4:43 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

25 Heart-Healthy Foods That Can Change Your Life, and May Even Prolong It

Regular exercise and a diet full of cholesterol-fighting foods can help keep cardiovascular disease at bay

Sockeye salmon is a good source for selenium and Vitamin B3. Click to view larger
Sockeye salmon is a good source for selenium and Vitamin B3. (HealthGrove photo via Pixabay)
By Sabrina Perry, Graphiq Associate Editor | March 13, 2016 | 7:00 p.m.

As lifespans increase, proactively keeping your heart healthy becomes a bigger priority.

According to Medical News Today, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Data from the Health Indicators Warehouse shows a consistent decline in heart disease deaths from 2008 to 2012, but 2013 saw a slight increase.

Cardiovascular diseases are often caused by high cholesterol, which contributes to the buildup of plaque on the walls of blood vessels. However, exercising regularly and eating a diet full of cholesterol-fighting foods can help keep heart diseases at bay.

Using data from the ESHA nutritional database, the analysts at Summerland-based HealthGrove found the top 25 most heart-healthy foods by ranking them on their Heart Healthy Index scores.

This index looks at the ratio of “good” nutrients (those that treat high cholesterol) to “bad” nutrients (those that contribute to poor heart health).

To calculate the index score for each food, HealthGrove divided the percent daily values of selenium, vitamin B3, magnesium and calcium (“good” nutrients) by the percent daily value of fat, saturated fat, and cholesterol (“bad” nutrients). Foods with scores closest to 100 are the most heart-healthy.

Although you’ll recognize many foods on this list, some might surprise you.

#25 - Sockeye Salmon

 

Heart Healthy Index: 75.5
Calories: 95
Serving Size: 2.0 ounces

Good Source of:

 

#24 - Pacific Halibut

 

Heart Healthy Index: 75.9
Calories: 94
Serving Size: 3.0 ounces

Good Source of:

  • Selenium: 79.1% DV
  • Vitamin B3: 39.6% DV

 

#23 - Quinoa

 

Heart Healthy Index: 76.3
Calories: 156
Serving Size: 0.25 cup

Good Source of:

  • Selenium: 12.1% DV

 

#22 - Soybeans

 

Heart Healthy Index: 76.6
Calories: 207
Serving Size: 0.25 cup

Good Source of:

  • Magnesium: 70% DV

 

#21 - Sunflower Seeds

 

Heart Healthy Index: 76.7
Calories: 204
Serving Size: 0.25 cup

Good Source of:

  • Magnesium: 81.3% DV
  • Selenium: 75.7% DV

 

#20 - Atlantic Cod

 

Heart Healthy Index: 77.5
Calories: 247
Serving Size: 3.0 ounces

Good Source of:

  • Selenium: 211.1% DV
  • Vitamin B3: 37.5% DV

 

#19 - Sesame Seeds

 

Heart Healthy Index: 77.7
Calories: 206
Serving Size: 0.25 cup

Good Source of:

  • Calcium: 97.5% DV
  • Magnesium: 87.8% DV

 

#18 - Blue Mussels

 

Heart Healthy Index: 77.8
Calories: 146
Serving Size: 3.0 ounces

Good Source of:

  • Selenium: 128% DV
  • Vitamin B3: 15% DV

 

#17 - Liverwurst

 

Heart Healthy Index: 78.5
Calories: 42
Serving Size: 1.0 tablespoon

Good Source of:

  • Selenium: 82.9% DV
  • Vitamin B3: 21.5% DV

 

#16 - Brown Rice

 

Heart Healthy Index: 78.8
Calories: 171
Serving Size: 0.25 cup

Good Source of:

  • Magnesium: 35.8% DV
  • Selenium: 33.4% DV

 

#15 - Sundried Tomatoes

 

Heart Healthy Index: 80.2
Calories: 52
Serving Size: 10.0 piece

Good Source of:

  • Magnesium: 48.5% DV
  • Vitamin B3: 45.3% DV

 

#14 - Swiss Cheese

 

Heart Healthy Index: 81
Calories: 27
Serving Size: 1.0 slice

Good Source of:

  • Calcium: 96.1% DV
  • Selenium: 18.1% DV

 

#13 - Cinnamon

 

Heart Healthy Index: 81.2
Calories: 6
Serving Size: 1.0 teaspoon

Good Source of:

  • Calcium: 100.2% DV
  • Magnesium: 15% DV

 

#12 - Chia Seeds

 

Heart Healthy Index: 81.3
Calories: 204
Serving Size: 0.25 cup

Good Source of:

  • Magnesium: 83.8% DV
  • Selenium: 78.9% DV

 

#11 - European Anchovies

 

Heart Healthy Index: 82.5
Calories: 95
Serving Size: 1.0 can

Good Source of:

  • Vitamin B3: 99.5% DV
  • Selenium: 97.3% DV

 

#10 - Shiitake Mushrooms

 

Heart Healthy Index: 83.9
Calories: 44
Serving Size: 4.0 each

Good Source of:

  • Vitamin B3: 70.5
  • Selenium: 65.9% DV​

    #9 - Semolina Flour

     

    Heart Healthy Index: 84
    Calories: 150
    Serving Size: 0.25 cup

    Good Source of:

    • Selenium: 127.7% DV
    • Vitamin B3: 30% DV

     

    #8 - Parmesan Cheese

     

    Heart Healthy Index: 84.1
    Calories: 21
    Serving Size: 1.0 tablespoon

    Good Source of:

    • Calcium: 125.3% DV
    • Selenium: 34.1% DV

     

    #7 - Linseeds

     

    Heart Healthy Index: 84.2
    Calories: 37
    Serving Size: 1.0 tablespoon

    Good Source of:

    • Magnesium: 98% DV
    • Selenium: 36.3% DV

     

    #6 - Yellowfin Tuna

     

    Heart Healthy Index: 84.3
    Calories: 111
    Serving Size: 3.0 ounces

    Good Source of:

    • Selenium: 154.6% DV
    • Vitamin B3: 110.4% DV

     

    #5 - Ginger

     

    Heart Healthy Index: 85.1
    Calories: 6
    Serving Size: 1.0 teaspoon

    Good Source of:

    • Selenium: 79.7% DV
    • Magnesium: 53.5% DV

     

    #4 - Egg Whites

     

    Heart Healthy Index: 85.8
    Calories: 26
    Serving Size: 1.0 tablespoon

    Good Source of:

    • Selenium: 178.7% DV
    • Magnesium: 18% DV

     

    #3 - Poppy Seeds

     

    Heart Healthy Index: 87.6
    Calories: 15
    Serving Size: 1.0 teaspoon

    Good Source of:

    • Calcium: 143.8% DV
    • Magnesium: 86.8% DV

     

    #2 - Agar Seaweed

     

    Heart Healthy Index: 88
    Calories: 43
    Serving Size: 0.5 ounces

    Good Source of:

    • Magnesium: 192.5% DV
    • Calcium: 62.5% DV

     

    #1 - Tofu

     

    Heart Healthy Index: 88.7
    Calories: 80
    Serving Size: 1.0 piece

    Good Source of:

    • Calcium: 213.4% DV
    • Selenium: 77.6% DV

     

    Click here for more research nutrition facts on HealthGrove.

— Sabrina Perry is an associate editor at Graphiq, a Summerland data analysis and visualization startup. This article is based on data curated by HealthGrove, a division of Graphiq.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 