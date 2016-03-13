25 Heart-Healthy Foods That Can Change Your Life, and May Even Prolong It

As lifespans increase, proactively keeping your heart healthy becomes a bigger priority.
According to Medical News Today, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Data from the Health Indicators Warehouse shows a consistent decline in heart disease deaths from 2008 to 2012, but 2013 saw a slight increase.
Cardiovascular diseases are often caused by high cholesterol, which contributes to the buildup of plaque on the walls of blood vessels. However, exercising regularly and eating a diet full of cholesterol-fighting foods can help keep heart diseases at bay.
Using data from the ESHA nutritional database, the analysts at Summerland-based HealthGrove found the top 25 most heart-healthy foods by ranking them on their Heart Healthy Index scores.
This index looks at the ratio of “good” nutrients (those that treat high cholesterol) to “bad” nutrients (those that contribute to poor heart health).
To calculate the index score for each food, HealthGrove divided the percent daily values of selenium, vitamin B3, magnesium and calcium (“good” nutrients) by the percent daily value of fat, saturated fat, and cholesterol (“bad” nutrients). Foods with scores closest to 100 are the most heart-healthy.
Although you’ll recognize many foods on this list, some might surprise you.
#25 - Sockeye Salmon
Heart Healthy Index: 75.5
Calories: 95
Serving Size: 2.0 ounces
Good Source of:
- Selenium: 49% DV
- Vitamin B3: 38.1% DV
#24 - Pacific Halibut
Heart Healthy Index: 75.9
Calories: 94
Serving Size: 3.0 ounces
Good Source of:
- Selenium: 79.1% DV
- Vitamin B3: 39.6% DV
#23 - Quinoa
Heart Healthy Index: 76.3
Calories: 156
Serving Size: 0.25 cup
Good Source of:
- Magnesium: 49.3% DV
- Selenium: 12.1% DV
#22 - Soybeans
Heart Healthy Index: 76.6
Calories: 207
Serving Size: 0.25 cup
Good Source of:
- Magnesium: 70% DV
- Calcium: 27.7% DV
#21 - Sunflower Seeds
Heart Healthy Index: 76.7
Calories: 204
Serving Size: 0.25 cup
Good Source of:
- Magnesium: 81.3% DV
- Selenium: 75.7% DV
#20 - Atlantic Cod
Heart Healthy Index: 77.5
Calories: 247
Serving Size: 3.0 ounces
Good Source of:
- Selenium: 211.1% DV
- Vitamin B3: 37.5% DV
#19 - Sesame Seeds
Heart Healthy Index: 77.7
Calories: 206
Serving Size: 0.25 cup
Good Source of:
- Calcium: 97.5% DV
- Magnesium: 87.8% DV
#18 - Blue Mussels
Heart Healthy Index: 77.8
Calories: 146
Serving Size: 3.0 ounces
Good Source of:
- Selenium: 128% DV
- Vitamin B3: 15% DV
#17 - Liverwurst
Heart Healthy Index: 78.5
Calories: 42
Serving Size: 1.0 tablespoon
Good Source of:
- Selenium: 82.9% DV
- Vitamin B3: 21.5% DV
#16 - Brown Rice
Heart Healthy Index: 78.8
Calories: 171
Serving Size: 0.25 cup
Good Source of:
- Magnesium: 35.8% DV
- Selenium: 33.4% DV
#15 - Sundried Tomatoes
Heart Healthy Index: 80.2
Calories: 52
Serving Size: 10.0 piece
Good Source of:
- Magnesium: 48.5% DV
- Vitamin B3: 45.3% DV
#14 - Swiss Cheese
Heart Healthy Index: 81
Calories: 27
Serving Size: 1.0 slice
Good Source of:
- Calcium: 96.1% DV
- Selenium: 18.1% DV
#13 - Cinnamon
Heart Healthy Index: 81.2
Calories: 6
Serving Size: 1.0 teaspoon
Good Source of:
- Calcium: 100.2% DV
- Magnesium: 15% DV
#12 - Chia Seeds
Heart Healthy Index: 81.3
Calories: 204
Serving Size: 0.25 cup
Good Source of:
- Magnesium: 83.8% DV
- Selenium: 78.9% DV
#11 - European Anchovies
Heart Healthy Index: 82.5
Calories: 95
Serving Size: 1.0 can
Good Source of:
- Vitamin B3: 99.5% DV
- Selenium: 97.3% DV
#10 - Shiitake Mushrooms
Heart Healthy Index: 83.9
Calories: 44
Serving Size: 4.0 each
Good Source of:
- Vitamin B3: 70.5
- Selenium: 65.9% DV
#9 - Semolina Flour
Heart Healthy Index: 84
Calories: 150
Serving Size: 0.25 cup
Good Source of:
- Selenium: 127.7% DV
- Vitamin B3: 30% DV
#8 - Parmesan Cheese
Heart Healthy Index: 84.1
Calories: 21
Serving Size: 1.0 tablespoon
Good Source of:
- Calcium: 125.3% DV
- Selenium: 34.1% DV
#7 - Linseeds
Heart Healthy Index: 84.2
Calories: 37
Serving Size: 1.0 tablespoon
Good Source of:
- Magnesium: 98% DV
- Selenium: 36.3% DV
#6 - Yellowfin Tuna
Heart Healthy Index: 84.3
Calories: 111
Serving Size: 3.0 ounces
Good Source of:
- Selenium: 154.6% DV
- Vitamin B3: 110.4% DV
#5 - Ginger
Heart Healthy Index: 85.1
Calories: 6
Serving Size: 1.0 teaspoon
Good Source of:
- Selenium: 79.7% DV
- Magnesium: 53.5% DV
#4 - Egg Whites
Heart Healthy Index: 85.8
Calories: 26
Serving Size: 1.0 tablespoon
Good Source of:
- Selenium: 178.7% DV
- Magnesium: 18% DV
#3 - Poppy Seeds
Heart Healthy Index: 87.6
Calories: 15
Serving Size: 1.0 teaspoon
Good Source of:
- Calcium: 143.8% DV
- Magnesium: 86.8% DV
#2 - Agar Seaweed
Heart Healthy Index: 88
Calories: 43
Serving Size: 0.5 ounces
Good Source of:
- Magnesium: 192.5% DV
- Calcium: 62.5% DV
#1 - Tofu
Heart Healthy Index: 88.7
Calories: 80
Serving Size: 1.0 piece
Good Source of:
- Calcium: 213.4% DV
- Selenium: 77.6% DV
Click here for more research nutrition facts on HealthGrove.
— Sabrina Perry is an associate editor at Graphiq, a Summerland data analysis and visualization startup. This article is based on data curated by HealthGrove, a division of Graphiq.