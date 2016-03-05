Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:58 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Pets

25 Reasons to Adopt a German Shepherd, In Case You Need More Than One

Aside from their fearsome reputation as guard dogs, the gifted breed comes with a host of talents and desirable traits

German shepherds are quick studies and easy learners. Click to view larger
German shepherds are quick studies and easy learners. (PetBreeds photo via Shutterstock)
By Ashley Eneriz, Graphiq Freelance Writer | March 5, 2016 | 11:30 a.m.

German shepherds, best known today for their noble service as police dogs, trace their popularity as house pets to their shining history as celebrities.

After careful breeding in Germany in the late 19th century, the pups found stardom: They frequently appeared on the big screen, bringing furry fun to silent films as early as 1922.

German shepherds have many other talents, however, and Summerland-based PetBreeds recently gathered the top 25 reasons to adopt this gifted breed.

They Are Easy to Train

German shepherds enjoy learning and often listen to their owners or trainers, meaning it takes less time and fewer repetitions to train this breed.

They Don’t Require Much Grooming

Pete Bellis / Flickr

(Pete Bellis / PetBreeds photo via Flickr)

German shepherds boast a beautiful, multicolor coat, and luckily, it doesn’t require significant upkeep. Although the breed sheds seasonally, owners do not need to worry about grooming the dog.

They’re Active Dogs

Shutterstock

(PetBreeds photo via Shutterstock)

Your German shepherd will make a great workout buddy. The breed enjoys a lot of exercise, including runs, jogs and hikes.

They’re Healthy

 

With the proper diet and enough exercise, German shepherds have fewer major health risks. The main risks are canine hip dysplasia (CHD) and elbow dysplasia, both of which are preventable.

They Have Big Litters

Shutterstock

(PetBreeds photo via Shutterstock)

If you want to breed this popular dog, you will be rewarded with four to nine puppies per litter.

They Live a Long Time

 

While German shepherds won’t set records for life expectancy, they typically live between 10 to 12 years.

They Are Great Guard Dogs

 

German shepherds bark frequently and act fearlessly to protect their owners, making German shepherds famous guard dogs.

They Are Smart

(Gault family photo)
(Gault family photo)

According to Petrix, German shepherds are highly intelligent and have been reported to be the third smartest dog breed.

They Are Excellent at Schutzhund

Shutterstock

(PetBreeds photo via Shutterstock)

Schutzhund, a German word for “protection dog,” is a sporting event that tests talents, such as tracking, obedience and protection. Originally created to test German shepherds, your pup is bound to outperform its competition.

They Are a Heroic Breed

Shutterstock

(PetBreeds photo via Shutterstock)

Often recognized for heroic acts, German shepherds relentlessly serve their special humans. In fact, Filax of Lewanno, a canine soldier, was honored in 1917 for bringing 54 wounded soldiers to safety during World War I.

They Have Worldwide Appeal

 

While the breed is the second most popular dog in America, German shepherds maintain wide appeal worldwide, with thousands of fanciers in a total of 78 countries.

They’re an All-Weather Dog

Shutterstock

(PetBreeds photo via Shutterstock)

The dog’s double-layer coat enables the breed to endure any type of weather and season.

They’re Highly Adaptable

(Gault family photo)
(Gault family photo)

Although German shepherds prefer larger yards, they easily adapt to apartment living as long as they get enough exercise each day.

They’re a Great Family Dog

Shutterstock

(PetBreeds photo via Shutterstock)

With proper socialization, a German shepherd will make a great playmate for children and will exhibit extreme loyalty to the family.

They’re Easy to Adopt

(Gault family photo)
(Gault family photo)

Many German shepherds are available to adopt and want a loving family. Adoption not only saves you money, but also saves the life of a dog in need.

They’re Large Dogs

 

This breed stands between 24 and 26 inches, making the breed ideal for protection and outdoor activities.

There Are Many Shepherd Lovers

Shutterstock

(PetBreeds photo via Shutterstock)

More than 3.5 million German shepherds call the United States home, providing a network of fellow German shepherd lovers.

They Are Hollywood Stars

Shutterstock

(PetBreeds photo via Shutterstock)

Due to the breed’s wide range of talents, German shepherds have starred in 27 Hollywood films.

They Have 11 Color Variations

Shutterstock

(PetBreeds photo via Shutterstock)

German shepherds are most commonly known for a black, tan and brown mixed coloring. However, the breed actually has 11 different color combinations recognized by the American Kennel Club, including solid coat colors of blue and white.

They’re a Herding Dog

Shutterstock

(PetBreeds photo via Shutterstock)

This breed loves to work. German shepherds fall into the herding class and can be used to herd livestock and pastoral animals.

They Look Intimidating

Shutterstock

(PetBreeds photo via Shutterstock)

No one will want to bother you when you have a German shepherd nearby. Even if your pet is docile and friendly, the impressive size and intimidating face of a German shepherd can keep trouble away.

They Can Make Friends With Other Pets

(Gault family photo)
(Gault family photo)

German shepherds generally prefer dominance over other pets, but when socialized early, they can learn to be very gentle with other pets.

They Love Water

Shutterstock

(PetBreeds photo via Shutterstock)

A German shepherd always welcomes adventure and loves opportunities to play with you, especially at the beach or a lake.

They Love Who You Love

Shutterstock

(PetBreeds photo via Shutterstock)

Although German shepherds are often aloof toward new people, they follow your lead and are likely to warm up to the people you love.

They Are Curious Dogs

Shutterstock

(PetBreeds photo via Shutterstock)

A natural curiosity and desire for challenges make German shepherds the best playmates. Regular mental stimulation keeps them happy!

Click here for more dog breeds on PetBreeds.

— Ashley Eneriz is a freelance writer at Graphiq, a Summerland data analysis and visualization startup. This article is based on data curated by PetBreeds, a division of Graphiq.

Share on email Share on print

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 