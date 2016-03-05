25 Reasons to Adopt a German Shepherd, In Case You Need More Than One

Often recognized for heroic acts, German shepherds relentlessly serve their special humans. In fact, Filax of Lewanno, a canine soldier, was honored in 1917 for bringing 54 wounded soldiers to safety during World War I.

They Have Worldwide Appeal

While the breed is the second most popular dog in America, German shepherds maintain wide appeal worldwide, with thousands of fanciers in a total of 78 countries.

They’re an All-Weather Dog

The dog’s double-layer coat enables the breed to endure any type of weather and season.

They’re Highly Adaptable

Although German shepherds prefer larger yards, they easily adapt to apartment living as long as they get enough exercise each day.

They’re a Great Family Dog

With proper socialization, a German shepherd will make a great playmate for children and will exhibit extreme loyalty to the family.

They’re Easy to Adopt

Many German shepherds are available to adopt and want a loving family. Adoption not only saves you money, but also saves the life of a dog in need.

They’re Large Dogs

This breed stands between 24 and 26 inches, making the breed ideal for protection and outdoor activities.

There Are Many Shepherd Lovers

More than 3.5 million German shepherds call the United States home, providing a network of fellow German shepherd lovers.

They Are Hollywood Stars

Due to the breed’s wide range of talents, German shepherds have starred in 27 Hollywood films.

They Have 11 Color Variations

German shepherds are most commonly known for a black, tan and brown mixed coloring. However, the breed actually has 11 different color combinations recognized by the American Kennel Club, including solid coat colors of blue and white.

They’re a Herding Dog

This breed loves to work. German shepherds fall into the herding class and can be used to herd livestock and pastoral animals.

They Look Intimidating

No one will want to bother you when you have a German shepherd nearby. Even if your pet is docile and friendly, the impressive size and intimidating face of a German shepherd can keep trouble away.

They Can Make Friends With Other Pets

German shepherds generally prefer dominance over other pets, but when socialized early, they can learn to be very gentle with other pets.

They Love Water

A German shepherd always welcomes adventure and loves opportunities to play with you, especially at the beach or a lake.

They Love Who You Love

Although German shepherds are often aloof toward new people, they follow your lead and are likely to warm up to the people you love.

They Are Curious Dogs

A natural curiosity and desire for challenges make German shepherds the best playmates. Regular mental stimulation keeps them happy!

— Ashley Eneriz is a freelance writer at Graphiq, a Summerland data analysis and visualization startup. This article is based on data curated by PetBreeds, a division of Graphiq.

