26th Annual GIVE! Sale of Items Donated by UCSB Students to be Held in Isla Vista

By Susan Hodges for GIVE! | June 13, 2016 | 8:10 a.m.

A two-day sale of items donated by UC Santa Barbara students during campus move-out will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, in the parking lot of Embarcadero Hall, 935 Embarcadero del Norte in Isla Vista. Admission is free and open to the public.

The sale is sponsored by GIVE!, a campus project developed to encourage students to donate and recycle unwanted items rather than discard them. Marking its 26th year, GIVE! is one of the first community projects of its kind in the country.

When students move out of residence halls and off-campus housing, GIVE! provides an easy way for them to donate unwanted items.

From June 8 to June 17, GIVE! staff and volunteers collect, sort and price donations, ranging from furniture to household goods, from electronics to clothing.

The items are then sold during the two-day sale, with the proceeds benefiting Isla Vista nonprofit organizations and community projects. Again this year, items not sold will be donated to Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

Last year, GIVE! processed nearly 30 tons of goods, recycled or sold over 3,200 pounds of electronics and collected some 1,500 canned and packaged food items for UCSB’s AS Food Bank.

GIVE! volunteers take a break from collecting, sorting and pricing donated items to take a selfie. Volunteers contriubuted over 1,800 hours in 2015. (GIVE! photo)

With over 240 volunteers working over 1,800 hours, GIVE! awarded nearly $28,000 to 13 nonprofits and community groups in Isla Vista.

GIVE! beneficiaries included Isla Vista Elementary School’s Science Camp Scholarship Fund; Isla Vista Park and Recreation District’s Adopt-A-Block Program, Isla Vista Teen Center YMCA, Isla Vista Youth Projects, Optimist Club at UCSB, Breakfast Optimist Club of Goleta, ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!, Isla Vista Children’s Soccer, Santa Barbara Student Housing Co-Op and the Associated Students Food Bank.

Major sponsors of this year’s GIVE! project include the Isla Vista Tenants UnionIsla Vista Community Relations CommitteeCommunity Affairs Board Community Volunteer FoundationResidential Housing Association and UCSB Housing and Residential Services.

Additional support is provided by Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District, MarBorg Industries, Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, the Santa Barbara Independent, Isla Vista Food Co-op, Open Air Bicycles, the UCSB Community Housing Office, UCSB Office of Student Life, UCSB Parking Services, UCSB Physical Facilities and countless community volunteers.

For more information visit website www.ucsb.sa.edu/giveiv or the GIVE! Facebook page.

Susan Hodges is the GIVE! project coordinator.

