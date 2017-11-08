27 Seaview Drive, Montecito 93108

Oceanview Montecito Shores condo impeccably remodeled in 2015 with exceptional taste and talent. Unsurpassed finishes of the highest quality abound throughout this approximately 2,360-square-foot luxury unit. Enjoy convenient access to Butterfly Beach, the enchanting Biltmore Four Seasons, the Coral Casino, and enticing restaurants and shops of Montecito’s Lower Village. Perfect for full-time living or incomparable as a second home escape.
List Price: $2,895,000
Mary Lu Edick
805.452.3258
[email protected]
BRE License #00778203