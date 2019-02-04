27th Annual Taste of Solvang Set to Be Savored March 15-17

From iconic sweets and award-winning wines, beers and spirits, farm-to-table, rustic wine country cuisine to new American and modern Danish fare, the 27th annual Taste of Solvang features a variety of culinary experiences Friday, March 15-Sunday, March 17.

The celebration highlights Solvang area chefs, bakers, farmers, winemakers, brewers, distillers and artisans showcasing the bounty of the region since 1993.

The Taste of Solvang Weekend Pass includes tickets to Friday’s Sip & Savor with VIP early entry, Saturday’s Culinary Tasting Trail and Saturday’s and Sunday’s Wine & Beer Walk; plus souvenir wine glass, maps and tote bag for $115 per person; with individual events available à la carte.

All events are rain or shine and tickets are nonrefundable. Advance purchase of passports or à la carte» tickets is recommended. To purchase, visit

www.solvangusa.com/taste-of-solvang/.



Events schedule:

» Friday, March 15

Taste of Solvang: Sip & Savor at Hotel Corque, 7-9 p.m. at Hotel Corque, 400 Alisal Road. Sip and savor from Solvang’s top establishments, featuring 25 of Solvang's top chefs, bakers, caterers, winemakers, brewers, distillers and artisans serving locally inspired savory bites and drinks.

Early VIP entry 6 p.m. (only available with Weekend Pass purchase); 7 p.m. regular entry; $50 a la carte ticket purchase in advance at www.solvangusa.com/taste-of-solvang/ or at door.

Sip & Savor After-Party at Hotel Corque, 9-11 p.m. Enjoy signature Danish desserts and dessert wines while dancing to Sean Wiggins Band. Must be age 21 or older. Space imited; $25 a la carte ticket purchases in advance at www.solvangusa.com/taste-of-solvang/ or at door, if available.



» Saturday, March 16

Taste of Solvang Culinary Tasting Trail, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Features pop-up culinary stops in downtown Solvang. At each stop, taste from a variety of restaurants, cafes and food artisans while exploring the town.

Hans Christian Andersen Museum, Elverhoj Museum of History & Art and The Wildling Museum will offer free admission for Culinary Tasting Trail ticket-holders throughout the weekend. ($30 includes detailed map and menu of tastes).

Reservations recommended at www.solvangusa.com/taste-of-solvang/ or on the day of if available at Taste of Solvang registration tent, adjacent to Solvang Visitors Center, 1639 Copenhagen Drive.



Taste of Solvang Wine & Beer Walk Day 1, 2-7 p.m. Offering 15-plus stops at downtown tasting rooms pouring their vintages and samples of craft beer into Taste of Solvang souvenir glass. Must be 21 or older. ($45) Wine & Beer Walk ticket valid Saturday and Sunday.

Reservations recommended at www.solvangusa.com/taste-of-solvang or on the day of if available at Taste of Solvang registration tent.



» Sunday, March 17

Taste of Solvang: Sunday Brunch with Bottomless Mimosa and Bloody Mary Bar, 11 a.m-1:30 p.m. Created and served by executive chef Brooke Stockwell at Syrah Catering Events Center, 478 Fourth Place.

Includes brunch buffet featuring Seasonal Veggie Frittata, Sides, House Smoked Goat Cheese and Lox Crostini and Bottomless Mimosas and Bottomless Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary Bar or Bottomless Coffee, Tea and Juice. ($65 with alcohol; $50 with coffee, tea, juice).

Space limited; reservations in advance required at www.solvangusa.com/taste-of-solvang.

Taste of Solvang Wine & Beer Walk Day 2, noon-4 p.m.. Offering 15-plus stops at downtown tasting rooms pouring vintages and samples of craft beer into Taste of Solvang souvenir glass. Must be 21 or older. ($45) Wine & Beer Walk ticket valid Saturday and Sunday.

Reservations recommended at www.solvangusa.com/taste-of-solvang or on the day-of if available at Taste of Solvang registration tent.

The 2019 Taste of Solvang is presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, produced by Cultivate Events with sponsorship support from Chumash Casino & Resort, Visit Santa Ynez Valley and City of Solvang.

— Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.