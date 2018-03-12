Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:53 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

280 Santa Rosa Lane, Montecito 93108

Click to view larger
(Patricia Griffin photo)
By Patricia Griffin | March 12, 2018 | 12:00 p.m.

Situated between Montecito’s Upper and Lower villages on a flat one-acre lot, this country French home will delight you.

The stone pillars welcome you to a circular driveway with ample parking. Once inside, the spacious light filled living room beckons you, with beamed vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. The adjacent pub room with its authentic bar and wood paneling is an ideal spot to unwind.

The expansive yet intimate country kitchen has wonderful garden views with French doors to the gardens, perfect for outdoor dining under the stars. The formal dining room is the ideal place to enjoy a feast.

The home has a versatile floor plan, with three main-level bedrooms, and an upstairs loft style bedroom and bathroom. It is currently configured with one of the main-level bedrooms as an attached guest quarters. The master suite has high ceilings, fireplace, a large bathroom and walk-in closet.

A north/south tennis court at the rear of the home adds to the outdoor lifestyle that is emblematic of Montecito. There is an oversized three-car garage with additional storage.

Click here for more information about this property.

List Price: $3,825,000

Patricia Griffin
805.705.5133
[email protected]
BRE License #00837659

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 