280 Santa Rosa Lane, Montecito 93108

Situated between Montecito’s Upper and Lower villages on a flat one-acre lot, this country French home will delight you.

The stone pillars welcome you to a circular driveway with ample parking. Once inside, the spacious light filled living room beckons you, with beamed vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. The adjacent pub room with its authentic bar and wood paneling is an ideal spot to unwind.

The expansive yet intimate country kitchen has wonderful garden views with French doors to the gardens, perfect for outdoor dining under the stars. The formal dining room is the ideal place to enjoy a feast.

The home has a versatile floor plan, with three main-level bedrooms, and an upstairs loft style bedroom and bathroom. It is currently configured with one of the main-level bedrooms as an attached guest quarters. The master suite has high ceilings, fireplace, a large bathroom and walk-in closet.

A north/south tennis court at the rear of the home adds to the outdoor lifestyle that is emblematic of Montecito. There is an oversized three-car garage with additional storage.

List Price: $3,825,000

