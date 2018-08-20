2814 Serena Road, Santa Barbara 93105

Look no further for the cutest Samarkand bungalow in town, complete with a white picket fence and front porch! This bungalow has it all — charm and character reminiscent of the late 1920s while also enjoying modern updates throughout, including newer windows and roof, as well as updated plumbing and electrical systems. A few highlights of this unique property include classic wood floors, loads of natural light pouring in from the windows, a spacious kitchen with mountain views, basement with extra storage, and numerous large outdoor spaces to gather friends and family to create lasting memories! Location, location, location! Close to Handlebar Coffee, Los Agaves, Trader Joe’s and so many more fantastic restaurants, parks and shops.
Click here for more information about this property.
List Price: $875,000
Kim Crawford, Village Properties Realtors
805.886.8132
[email protected]
BRE License #01440068