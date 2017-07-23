2815 East Valley Road, Santa Barbara 93108

Tucked on a private parcel of just under an acre, and conveniently located near Montecito’s Upper Village, this enchanting contemporary home, guest home, spa and elegant gardens are full of ease, beauty and tranquility, all hidden behind double gates. Top-quality finishes throughout, with a gourmet kitchen, multiple fireplaces, media room, wine cellar, clean architectural lines, decks on all levels, gorgeous trees, with tasteful design inside and out that compliments the natural setting, the possibilities are endless when it comes to flexibility across this lovely property. Excellent for getting away from it all, or a wonderful space for entertainment and extended living possibilities, this is a delightful and soulful property of a rare order.
Click here for more information about this property.
List Price: $4,895,000
Emily Kellenberger
805.252.2773
[email protected]
BRE License #01397913