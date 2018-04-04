2905 Via La Selva, Santa Ynez 93460

This exquisite Spanish-style hacienda boasts approximately 7,000 square feet, including seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The property sits on approximately 4.98 acres overlooking a large pool and spa, a barn, two pastures, riding arena and beautiful vines of Syrah grapes. This home is conveniently located in the heart of Central Coast wine country, only 35 minutes north of Santa Barbara, 10 minutes to Solvang, five minutes to downtown Santa Ynez and five minutes to downtown Los Olivos.
List Price: $3,000,000
Liana Decierdo
805.729.2991
[email protected]
BRE License #01870712