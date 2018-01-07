2985 Brinkerhoff Ave., Santa Ynez 93460

Casa de Colores presides over nearly 20 acres of natural beauty with glances of panoramic vistas. Hacienda-style main home with stunning interiors blending naturally with the expansive verandas and entertainment patios. The home centers around a fabulous kitchen and great room area with sunken bar and big raised hearth fireplace. Master suite with stone fireplace, two guest bedroom suites with private baths, a butlers pantry and three-car+ garage. An unbelievable barn complex with offices and four additional living quarters.
List Price: $3,695,000
Carey Kendall
805.689.6262
[email protected]
BRE License #00753349