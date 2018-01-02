29-Apartment Mixed-Use Project Headed for Santa Barbara’s Eastside

Architectural Board of Review gives final approval to East Cota Street development proposed under Average Unit-size Density Incentive Program

A mixed-use development with 29 apartment units is coming to Santa Barbara’s Eastside.

The three-story, mixed-use project at 604 E. Cota St. won recent approval from Santa Barbara’s Architectural Board of Review.

The five-member panel approved a variety of final colors for the 43-foot-tall building during the Dec. 18 meeting. The project, across from Ortega Park, is already under construction.

The project is proposed under the city’s Average Unit-Size Density Incentive Program, which allows developers to build high-density rental housing to help meet the city’s need for affordable, rental homes.

Twenty-nine apartments, at an average size of 595 square feet, and 2,000 square feet of commercial space are planned for the site, along with 37 parking spaces and 34 bike parking spaces.

At the most recent ABR meeting, the board recommended an auburn, clay-colored material for a large portion of the project, a direction that architect Brian Cearnal had initially resisted.

"It is something that is frankly becoming a little trendy and contrived and it happens a lot all over Portland, Seattle and LA, and it just go the point where I thought this building is going to be more successful as an all plaster building," Cearnal said.

The project is across the street from Ortega Park and about a block away from Santa Barbara Junior High School, and was first proposed in 2014.

