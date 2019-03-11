2 Adults, 2 Juveniles Arrested after Gang-Related Shooting in Lompoc

Two adults and two juveniles were taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder in Lompoc in connection with a shooting last week that injured one person.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. on March 3, police were dispatched to an area near North M Street and West Maple Avenue for a report of shots fired, Lompoc police Sgt. Kevin Martin said Monday.

Officers did not find any evidence of a shooting, but received a call from Lompoc Valley Valley Medical Center staff after a shooting victim showed up for treatment, Martin said.

Police contacted the victim, who was uncooperative, Martin added.

During their investigation, detectives discovered video evidence that led to identifying suspects, Martin said.

Arrested were Dominique Ariana Roman, 18, Nathan Philip Barcelona, 18, and two juveniles whose names weren’t released due to their age.

Roman and the two juveniles are known gang members in the city of Lompoc, Martin said.

Barcelona and the two juvenile suspects were arrested March 3 in Santa Barbara, just hours after the shooting.

These three suspects also were charged with several crimes that they allegedly committed in the city of Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara police also seized a firearm as a part of their investigation and Lompoc detectives believe the weapon was used in the Lompoc shooting.

Roman and Barcelona, who was out on bail, were arrested Friday near the intersection of Ocean Avenue and F Street in Lompoc, Martin said.

The two adults and the two juveniles will face an attempted murder charge with a gang enhancement.

Roman and Barcelona were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, while the two juveniles were already in custody on the Santa Barbara police investigation.

They were re-arrested at Juvenile Hall by Lompoc police detectives on the attempted-murder charges.

Barcelona remained in county jail on Monday afternoon with bail set at $1.1 million.

Lompoc police believe all suspects regarding this shooting investigation have been arrested, Martin said.

A day after this incident, another shooting targeting a known gang member also killed a 17-year-old girl standing nearby, police said, leading detectives to investigate whether the March 4 homicide was relatiation for the earlier shooting.

