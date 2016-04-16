Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 8:24 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 Alleged DUI Drivers Arrested After Separate Crashes in Santa Maria Injure 2

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 16, 2016 | 7:17 p.m.

Two people have been arrested in Santa Maria after separate crashes blamed on men suspected of driving under the influence, police said Saturday.

At 10:44 p.m. Friday, police responded to a collision at the intersection of North Miller Street and East Alvin Avenue.

Witnesses told officers that a pickup truck was traveling recklessly, speeding north on Miller and passing several vehicles before running the stop sign at the Alvin intersection.

The pickup slammed into the driver’s side of another pickup, this one driven by James Crichton, 64, of Casmalia, who was slowly entering the intersection westbound on Alvin. 

“The force of the impact was so significant that it pushed Crichton’s vehicle out of the intersection and into a parked car on Miller Street,” Sgt. Mark Streker said.

He said Santa Maria firefighters had to cut away portions of Crichton’s truck to free him from the wreckage.

Crichton was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was admitted and treated for moderate internal injuries.

“His seatbelt undoubtedly saved him from more serious injuries,” Streker said.

The first pickup driver, identified as 26-year-old Carlos Cisneros Jr., was not injured. He was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

The crash occurred as the Santa Maria police Traffic Unit was conducting a DUI checkpoint nearby, and Streker said traffic officers responded to assist with the investigation.

On Saturday, officers were dispatched at 12:19 p.m. to a report of a collision near West Fesler Street and North Benwiley Avenue, Sgt. Daniel Rios said. 

Upon arrival, officers learned that Rosario Lopez Armenta, 70, had crashed his vehicle into a parked car, which subsequently struck a 10-year-old girl who was on the sidewalk.

The girl, whose name was not released, sustained serious but nonlife-threatening injuries, Rios said.

He said Armenta was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into the County Jail. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 