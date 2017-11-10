2 Armed Men Rob Blenders Juice Bar in Santa Barbara’s Five Points Shopping Center

Two men armed robbed the Blenders in the Grass juice bar in the upper State Street area late Thursday night, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The robbers entered the store at 3973 State St. in the Five Points Shopping Center shortly after 10 p.m., brandished a knife and demanded cash, said Sgt. Kasi Corbett.

The pair, who had their faces covered, fled on foot in an unknown direction, Corbett said.

More than $1,000 in cash was taken, according to emergency radio traffic.

Officers canvassed the area, but no arrests had been made as of late Thursday night, Corbett said.

No injuries were reported, she added.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.