2 Suspects Arrested, 1 Sought in New Year’s Day Homicide in Santa Barbara

Brian Charles Ruiz, Adrian Ramon Campos in custody; Joel Angel Campos wanted in slaying of 24-year-old Jesus Reyes

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 17, 2018 | 9:16 a.m.
Two men have been arrested, and another is being sought, in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting death and attempted homicide in Santa Barbara.

Brian Charles Ruiz, 30, of Santa Barbara was taken into custody on Sunday at the San Ysidro border crossing into Mexico, according to Anthony Wagner, a Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman.

He is accused of murdering Jesus Reyes, 24, and attempting to kill Tomas Arzate, 19, Wagner said.

Two days earlier, Adrian Ramon Campos, 25, was arrested at his Goleta residence on suspicion of being an accessory to murder and unrelated drug charges, Wagner said.

“Investigators are currently looking for an additional suspect, 25-year-old Joel Angel Campos, also wanted for the murder of Jesus Reyes and attempted murder of Tomas Arzate,” Wagner said.

Joel Angel Campos was described as a Hispanic male adult, 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, with shaved brown hair and brown eyes.

He also has distinctive tattoos that include “Santa” and “Barbara” on the outside of his left and right arms, respectively. Campos has ties to the Santa Barbara area, Lompoc, and Visalia, police said.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day to what originally was reported as a disturbance at a residence on the 200 block of West Victoria Street, according to police.

En route, they were advised that there had been an assault with a deadly weapon, with gunshots heard.

Reyes was found dead on the 1300 block of De la Vina Street, just north of Victoria Street, police said, and Arzate was standing nearby, with a gunshot wound, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have said the shooting occurred at a New Year's Eve party at residence in the area.

“Investigators have been actively working this case since New Year’s Day,” Wagner said.

“Information obtained through the course of this investigation has developed into numerous leads for subjects who aided both Brian Ruiz and Joel Campos in evading capture. It is likely that additional arrests will be made for accessory to murder in the coming days.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Joel Angel Campos, information helpful to this investigation, or information leading to the identity of those aiding and abetting either Brian Ruiz or Joel Campos, are asked to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805.897.2427.

