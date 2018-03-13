2 Arrested During Investigation Into 9 Opioid Overdoses in Isla Vista

The investigation into a recent incident in which nine college-age men overdosed on prescription drugs has led to the arrest of two Isla Vista men.

On March 1, emergency personnel responded to a residence on the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista, where they found an unconscious male in the back seat of a vehicle.

They soon learned of another male subject who appeared to be suffering from an opioid overdose and had stopped breathing. A sheriff’s deputy administered a single dose of his department-issued naloxone nasal spray, which is an antidote to opioid overdose.

Subsequent investigation revealed that a total of nine men attending a party at an Isla Vista residence had ingested alcohol and taken a prescription pain reliever believed to by Oxycontin.

“Detectives later discovered evidence linking 24-year-old Edward Caceres of Isla Vista to the opiate overdoses,” said Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

She added that Caceres was also on probation for drug-related offenses.

On March 6, a probation search was conducted at Careers’ residence on the 6500 block of Trigo Road.

“During the probation search, Caceres was found hiding from detectives inside the residence,” Hoover said.

Careers was detained, along with his roommate, Omar Coulibaly, 23, of Isla Vista.

“A search of the residence was conducted and the search yielded approximately 185 Xanax pills, and more than a pound of processed marijuana,” Hoover said. “ Detectives also discovered evidence showing Caceres was responsible for selling controlled narcotics to the nine overdoses victims in Isla Vista.”

Caceres was arrested on suspicion of possession of the Xanax for sales, and sales of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $250,000.

Coulibaly was arrested suspicion of possession of marijuana for sales. He was booked into the County Jail and released on a citation.

Detectives are conducting further investigation to determine if there other cases involving Caceres, Hoover said.

Anyone with information that would assist investigators is asked to call 805.681.4150. To make an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171 or go to the sheriff’s website at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/

