2 Arrested in Auto ‘Window Smash’ Burglaries in Santa Maria Area

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office | August 26, 2016 | 6:29 p.m.
Salvador Perez Click to view larger
Salvador Perez

Two suspects believed responsible for a large number of “window smash” automobile burglaries throughout the Santa Maria Valley were arrested following a month-long investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s detectives are requesting the public’s help in identifying a third suspect involved, and are releasing surveillance photos of the suspects.

Anyone that can provide information on the identity of the third suspect wearing the black hat in these photographs is asked to call the Santa Maria Sheriff’s Station at 805-934-6150. 

Over the past 30 days, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has investigated numerous automobile burglaries in the rural, unincorporated areas surrounding Santa Maria.

During these burglaries, the suspects broke car windows to gain access to the interior of vehicles and stole numerous purses, wallets and other personal property. In one instance, the suspect stole a 9-mm semi-automatic handgun.

Daniel Castro Click to view larger
Daniel Castro

The suspects subsequently used credit cards stolen during these thefts, to make numerous purchases at local businesses throughout the Santa Maria Valley.

On Tuesday, August 23, sheriff’s deputies served search warrants at two locations within the city of Santa Maria, after identifying 24-year-old Daniel Castro and 19-year-old Salvador Perez of Santa Maria as two of the primary suspects involved in the thefts.

During the service of the search warrants, stolen property was recovered at both locations, and both men were taken into custody without incident.

Castro’s vehicle was seized and while being processed for evidence, sheriff’s deputies located and recovered the stolen and loaded 9-mm handgun.  

Third suspect sought in auto burglaries Click to view larger
Third suspect sought in auto burglaries

Further investigation by our deputies revealed that Castro and Perez were also involved in additional crimes including vehicle theft, arson and commercial burglary.

Both men were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a variety of felony charges to include conspiracy, burglary, vehicle theft, arson, possession of stolen property, identity theft and being felons in possession of a firearm.  Perez is out on $50,000 bail and Castro is being held without bail for a probation violation.

Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

 
