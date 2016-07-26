2 Auto Burglary Suspects Arrested in Orcutt

Two men believed to be responsible for multiple car burglaries throughout the Santa Maria and Santa Ynez Valleys were arrested Saturday after an unrelated traffic enforcement stop in Orcutt, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Roland Bautista, 32, and Jacob Rodriguez, 40, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary and various drug-related charges, Hoover said.

“During the traffic stop, stolen property, methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia were located in Bautista’s car,” Hoover said.

“A syringe loaded with heroin was located in Rodriguez’s backpack.”

Sheriff’s deputies conducted the traffic stop in the area of Mooncrest Lane and Orcutt Road after they observed Bautista pick up Rodriguez in a tan 2008 Mazda Tribute.

Upon investigation, deputies recognized the Santa Maria residents and the vehicle from a May 28 automobile burglary that was recorded on a homeowner’s surveillance camera in the Foxenwood area, Hoover said.

Scroll down to see the surveillance camera footage.

“The surveillance video capture of the suspects and their associated vehicle played a key role in the identification of the suspects,” she said.

“As a result of the evidence recovered, it was discovered that the two suspects had been working together to burglarize automobiles.”

Bautista and Rodriguez were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.