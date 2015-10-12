Monday, April 30 , 2018, 4:11 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

2 Birds Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Santa Barbara County

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | October 12, 2015 | 2:27 p.m.

Two birds have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Santa Barbara County and officials will increase mosquito detection programs in response.

One of the birds was from Santa Ynez and the other was from the Tuckers Grove area near Goleta, according to the Mosquito and Vector Management District of Santa Barbara County.

In April, mosquitos with West Nile Virus were detected near Goleta’s Lake Los Carneros.

The virus can cause flu-like illness in humans, county officials said, and there is an increased risk of serious illness for the elderly and people with suppressed immune systems.

The virus is typically spread from mosquitos to birds, but mosquitos can also infect humans, horses and other animals, according to the county.

The Mosquito and Vector Management District is increasing mosquito detection surveys and killing mosquito larva in the detection areas

“The dead bird WNV detection program usually is shut down over the winter, but because of these late detections, the mosquito district will continue to investigate dead bird reports in Santa Barbara County,” the district said in a statement.

Dead or sick birds can be reported to the West Nile Virus Dead Bird Hotline at 1.877.968.2473. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 