2 Businesses Robbed by Masked Gunman in Summerland, Carpinteria

Two businesses — in Summerland and Carpinteria — were robbed by the same masked gunman within 30 minutes Thursday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The first hold-up occurred at about 9:20 p.m. at Sandpiper Liquors, 2260 Ortega Hill Road, in Summerland, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The second robbery was reported at about 9:50 p.m. at City Market Center at 5292 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria.

The suspect, whose face was covered with a black ski mask, was described as a white male adult, approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with possibly blue eyes, Hoover said.

He was wearing a black t-shirt over a gray hoodie, khaki cargo shorts, white shoes and black socks, Hoover said.

A black handgun was brandished in both robberies, Hoover said, adding that it was unknown how much money was taken.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies, assisted by a K-9 unit, swarmed to the area of both robberies, but as of 11 p.m., the suspect had eluded capture.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to call the sheriff's non-emergency line at 805.683.2724 or the anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

