2 Car-Theft Suspects Arrested After Chase in Carpinteria

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 23, 2016 | 9:48 p.m.
The discovery of a stolen vehicle in Carpinteria early Tuesday led to a pursuit through the city’s residential streets and the eventual capture of two suspects, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 3:15 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy located an occupied 1997 Honda Accord outside a convenience store in the 1100 block of Casitas Pass Road, and determined that it had been reported stolen from Simi Valley, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“Deputies attempted to conduct a high-risk stop near Highway 101 and Highway 150,” Hoover said. “The suspect refused to yield to deputies, and drove through residential streets. The vehicle stopped in the 5900 block of Hickory Street, and the driver fled on foot into a highly populated residential area.”

A passenger in the vehicle, Cataline Padilla, 26, of Long Beach, remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody, Hoover said.

Deputies established a perimeter as they searched for the driver, identified as Efren Martinez, 26, of Los Angeles, Hoover said.

A K-9 unit and a county helicopter were called in to assist in the search.

“In attempt to evade authorities, the suspect attempted to break into occupied residences in the 5900 block of Via Real,” Hoover said. “Just before 5 a.m., the suspect was located hiding inside an uninvolved citizen’s parked vehicle.”

Martinez was taken into custody and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of auto theft, vehicle tampering, evading authorities with reckless disregard, conspiracy, resisting arrest, committing a felony while on bail, driving without a license and attempt residential burglary, Hoover said.

His bail was set at $25,000.

Padilla was booked on charges of possession of stolen property, auto theft and conspiracy, with bail set at $20,000 bail.

